Epic Owner - Energy Saving Functions
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you will help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shapping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
Roles and Responsibilities
The Epic Owner drives high quality, effective Epics within the Safe and Efficient Driving product stream.
As a Portfolio Manager you will inspire and challenge people around you to be the best they can be. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback, and best practices to constantly evolve and improve.
Your key responsibilities will be:
To cross-functionally support the Technology stream deliveries of verified & validated components, systems & functions (HW/SW), according to agreed Epic description and acceptance criteria
Support sub-stream with interfaces to other streams, sub-streams, and teams
Coordinate the cross-functional GTX deliverables
detect and propose improvement of the epic description based on the roadmap
ensure the complete product delivery according to the epic description
plan the right sequence of milestones and align these milestones with concerned parties cross-functionally, including related Epics and IB (Intro Block) milestones
facilitate Epic breakdowns into a sequence of capabilities meeting the milestones
synchronize capabilities to secure that milestones are met and escalate when needed with the product owners
support and communicate across organizational boundaries, to safeguard the complete Epic delivery
You will be part of the Product and System Architecture Team and together manage the development of the product
How to succeed
As we do not know you yet, we might not have everything right about who you are. What we do know though, is that it is important for the position to have effective communication skills, the ability to explain and discuss complex problems to break them down into solvable missions, as this is what the job often is about.
In our team, we see each other as team-players with integrity and a high level of accountability. We believe it is important that you share this mindset with us to enjoy this position. We also think you should have the ability to create and boost engagement, inclusion and motivation when working with others. As you will work cross-functionally with many interactions both within and outside of Volvo Group on various levels within the organizations, we believe you should be capable of building good relations in collaboration with both internal and external parties.
Other qualifications:
Master's degree in engineering
Experience of agile methods, such as SAFE, SCRUM and KANBAN
Line Management or Project Management experience is considered a merit
Knowledgeable in the technology in SED area, especially control, simulation, and data analytics
Understanding customer needs and how the project results will be used and managed by the receiving organization and/or end customers
Fluency in English, verbal and written
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
Contacts: Anders Eriksson, Global Technology Manager, +46 73 9022378
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7916330