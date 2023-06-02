Enzyme Engineer
EnginZyme is a Swedish startup founded in 2014 that is building the most general and most efficient technology platform for chemical production that the world has ever seen. We're funded by well-known investors, have been recognised as Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and employ some of the best researchers in their respective fields.We're now looking for someone who can join our enzyme engineering team designing high-performance enzymes for our processes. You'll be part of a tight-knit and quick moving R&D group, pushing the boundaries of what can be done with enzymes. We aim to transform a $5 trillion industry and have a large impact on climate change in the process, and we want to invite you to come along for the journey.
What you'll do
Key tasks and responsibilities in this role are:
Work alongside our existing multidisciplinary enzyme engineering team to solve unique problems using state of the art methods of in silico design, high-throughput screening and enzyme characterisation
Design experiments to make the best use of our laboratory automation and LIMS tools and use a data driven approach to accelerate the development cycle
Continuous development and improvement of our enzyme engineering workflows
Be a link between biocatalyst development and process engineering teams to validate activity, stability and performance of novel biocatalysts
The position is based in Stockholm and may include some traveling for development and training purposes.
What we can offer you
The opportunity to be part of something big and important
Getting to advance state-of-the-art technology
To work with world-class researchers on problems at the frontier of the field
Competitive salary and equity in the company
Start-up mentality. No red tape, lots of responsibility and ownership
A friendly, very multi-cultural, tight-knit group employing 36 people from 15 different countries
An environment where you're free - and expected - to continuously learn and grow
One of the best cities in the world to live and work, and we offer relocation support and help you get set up. But don't take our word for the quality of life in Stockholm - instead just listen to this guy for five minutes: https://youtu.be/CAkdWUjdJyA
Who you are
We're looking for a researcher at the top of their abilities. Although we think this probably means you have PhD in Enzyme/Protein engineering, Biocatalysis, Biochemistry, Synthetic Biology or related field, this is not a requirement. Candidates that are truly outstanding with other backgrounds will also be considered.In terms of personal qualities, we're looking for someone who is passionate about their work, who gets things done without anyone telling them to, and who wants to push boundaries. And, not least, who is also a friendly, cooperative person. If this describes you, you'll fit in with the rest of the team! Så ansöker du
