Envoi Template!

2023-10-02
Project and role description
You will work closely with managers, specialists and architects and lead the work to create a plan on how to decommission the on prem data platform.
Your work tasks will include:
• Conduct a detailed analysis of current use of the platform, including identifying stakeholders and users, use cases and solutions/applications
• Assessing maturity of users' data competences (Data Engineering, Data Mgmt/Gov, Data Architecture, Analytics, etc.) and capacity to execute a "migration" of data flows. Document gaps and need of support.
• Identifying dependencies between users and flows (e.g. need of data (products) from other domains)
• Assessing business risk and challenges related to the decommissioning and migration of flows.
• Conduct a feasibility assessment and create an indicative plan and timeline, based on the analysis and input from stakeholders/users.
Requirements:
• Expected years of experience: 9+ years
• Project Management skills in an agile context
• Experience from managing large and complex projects.
• Structured with a strong drive and ability to engage users
• Excellent communication skills and ability to navigate among diverse users
• Knowledge of Data Management, Analytics and Platform
• Experience from the banking industry
