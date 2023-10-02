Envoi Template!

Envoi AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-10-02


Project and role description

You will work closely with managers, specialists and architects and lead the work to create a plan on how to decommission the on prem data platform.

Your work tasks will include:

• Conduct a detailed analysis of current use of the platform, including identifying stakeholders and users, use cases and solutions/applications

• Assessing maturity of users' data competences (Data Engineering, Data Mgmt/Gov, Data Architecture, Analytics, etc.) and capacity to execute a "migration" of data flows. Document gaps and need of support.

• Identifying dependencies between users and flows (e.g. need of data (products) from other domains)

• Assessing business risk and challenges related to the decommissioning and migration of flows.

• Conduct a feasibility assessment and create an indicative plan and timeline, based on the analysis and input from stakeholders/users.

Requirements:

• Expected years of experience: 9+ years

• Project Management skills in an agile context

• Experience from managing large and complex projects.

• Structured with a strong drive and ability to engage users

• Excellent communication skills and ability to navigate among diverse users

• Knowledge of Data Management, Analytics and Platform

• Experience from the banking industry

• Experience from migration projects

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Envoi AB (org.nr 556984-5133), http://www.envoi.se

8158909

