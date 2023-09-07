Environmental & Eco Product Engineer till Dellner Couplers
2023-09-07
Are you looking for a creative job with great opportunities for personal development? Are you passionate about sustainability, chemistry and environment? Do you also want the chance to work together with a strong team at a multinational company that is at the forefront of the green transition?
Then the role of Environmental & Eco Product Engineer at Dellner Couplers is right for you. Our QHSE department at the headquarter are now looking for an Environmental & Eco Product Engineer to strengthen the team to be able to continue improving our sustainability work.
As an Environmental & Eco Product Engineer you get the opportunity to combine a passionate interest in environment and sustainability with chemical expertise, run improvements in close collaboration with both colleagues and customers, locally as well as globally.
You support our engineers with expertise in Eco Design, setting up/maintain processes to secure compliance to legal and customer requirements for material content as well as declare material content to our customers. You will also have an important role in maintaining and developing our Business management system with respect to ISO 14001. The right person and the right education are more important than work experience, we believe that the right person will develop in the role.
You will work closely to our internal organization as well as external parties, customers and authorities. You will sometimes be the expert, the trainer or the investigator. The daily work is varied, and you take care of both smaller and larger tasks in parallel.
You will be placed in Vika, Falun and report to Director of QHSE/CS/PMO.
Your responsibilities:
• Respond to customer enquiries regarding eco-design information.
• Declare material content to our customers.
• Support organization in the field of chemical applications including risk assessments of chemicals and substitutions.
• Support organization to ensure that our products are compliant to international directives and standards as well as customer requirements and company policies.
• Provide support and expertise in environment and eco-design questions cross functionally.
• Lead environmental improvement initiatives in the organization.
• Develop, coordinate and maintain management system for ISO 14001.
Traveling might be necessary in accordance with the position requirements.
Qualifications
We are looking for you with a univerity degree within chmistry engineering, sustainble engineering/development, or similar. You have knowledge of statutory requirements within the area of responsibility and experience of ISO 14001 and business management systems. It 's a plus if you have experience of risk assessments of chemicals, internal audits and an interest and engagement in sustainable development.
We offer
At Dellner, you become part of a wonderful team of driven people who are happy to share their knowledge and experience. The culture is characterized by easy cooperation, trust and opportunities to influence your own environment, personal development and work situation. We emphasize that everyone should be able to develop in their work and as a company we work to take advantage of all individuals' strengths and develop them. We offer favorable working conditions and with our unique location in the Dalarna countryside, we have unique opportunities for a balanced work environment with proximity to outdoor activities.
Some of the things we can offer you:
• Market salary
• Collective agreement and pension provision
• Shorteing of working hours
• Flexible working hours
• Personal development opportunities
• Health care allowance
• Gym and sauna at the workplace
• Proximity to outdoor areas
• Occupational health care
• Massage during working hours
Dellner is a member of Rekryteringslots Dalarna which offers co-moving services, read more here
Application
Apply by uploading your CV including a personal letter. Selection will take place on an ongoing basis and the application must be received no later than 2023-09-30.
For more information
If you have any questions about the position, please contact, jeanette.eriksson@dellner.com
+46 70 340 1993. For questions regaring the recruitmentprocess, please contact HR Manager, Mia Liljegren mia.liljegren@dellner.com www.dellner.com
