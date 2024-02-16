Environmental Health Officer
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
Responsibilities:
• Supervise the management of all Environmental, Health and Safety aspects of site
activities.
• Perform site walkovers with the site manager and provide a written list of findings,
agree actions to address non-conformities with realistic dates reflecting the risk.
• Provide a presence on site to oversee medium-high risk tasks and operations.
• Liaise with the H&S site officer to ensure any cross over risks are addressed
appropriately.
• Promote a culture of EHS excellence throughout the site.
• Provide toolbox talks to make site staff aware of environmental best practice behaviour
on site.
• Ensure company compliance with EHS legislation.
• Inspection of site chemical storage area.
• Facilitation and taking water samples for local watercourse/ river.
• Inspection of existing surface ground water network.
• Ensure that all drains and potential entry points to watercourses are protected. Any
onsite discharges to watercourses should run clean water only.
• Regular inspection of all spill kit provision and staff training requirements on there
appropriate use.
• Take noise pollution readings and inspection of noise hazardous activities.
• Inspection of waste storage and recycling facilities
• Review all environmental permits and identify any gaps in site documents/approach.
• Ensure site information points contain sufficient levels of environmental information for
site staff.
• Complete thorough accident investigations for all accidents and liaise with company
staff and Insurance companies when required.
• Analyse and report environmental performance to management, through monthly
Environmental progress reports on incidents, resolutions, or interventions.
• Reviewing all submitted construction method statements, processes, and procedures
to ensure they have considered all environmental risks and mitigated them
appropriately.
• Generate and maintain all environmental reports for external bodies.
• Conduct employee environmental, health and safety training.
• Liaise with relevant bodies when required.
Skills & Qualifications
• Relevant Degree in Environmental or related field
• Good communication skills, both written and verbal
• Basic understanding of Environmental regulations
• Strong attention to detail and willingness to learn
