Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Campus Manager
2023-12-11
In alignment with our Microsoft values, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment for all employees to positively impact our culture every day and we need you as an Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Campus Manager.
As an EHS Campus Manager the work you do will drive the prevention of incidents and illnesses through the implementation of high-risk-activity management processes, emergency response planning, and safety protocols in datacenter operations. You will work to ensure that a safe and healthy working environment is achieved by identifying risks and unsafe practices, implementing controls to mitigate risk, monitoring performance, and compliance with Microsoft standards and applicable regulations. This opportunity will allow you to have a key role in ensuring the safe delivery of core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft, develop your career and achieve your goals as a safety professional, and be part of our world class Global EHS Team. This will be an on-site role based at one of our exciting datacenters.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As an EHS Campus Manager you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development for all employees and offers trainings and growth opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion trainings and events, and professional certifications.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Each day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond. #COICareers
Responsibilities:
Serving as the primary contact for the implementation of the EHS programs for specific Microsoft Datacenters within Region.
Being accountable for EHS performance metrics and implementation of annual improvement plans.
Periodically inspecting, auditing, and reviewing safe work practices to ensure compliance with regulations and company policies.
Conduct workplace risk/exposure assessments for various classes of hazards.
Supporting incident investigations and root cause analysis, so that corrective and preventive actions can be identified, communicated globally, and implemented.
Conducting/delivering regulatory training programs to meet EHS requirements.
Embody our culture and values.
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Safety and Health Environmental Science, Industrial Hygiene, related field AND good experience in Environmental Health and Safety Worldwide Regulations
OR equivalent experience.
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science, Industrial Hygiene, or related field AND 8+ years Environmental Health and Safety Worldwide Regulations experience
OR Master's Degree in Health and Safety, Environmental Science, Industrial Hygiene, or related field AND 6+ years Environmental Health and Safety Worldwide Regulations experience
