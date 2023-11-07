Environmental Engineer to Polygon
Polygon Group aim to lead the industry within the sustainability area and is looking for an Environmental Engineer to strengthen its team.
As an environmental engineer at Polygon, you will play a crucial role to ensure expectations are exceeded from its different stakeholders and prepare Polygon for the future.
About Polygon
Polygon is a major worldwide player in property damage control, providing solutions to prevent, control and mitigate all kinds of property damage. The basis for our success is our +7,000 committed employees in 16 countries, guided by a strong corporate culture. We see ourselves as the new generation of Property Damage Control specialists - determined to drive industry transformation.
Polygon's company philosophy has long been centered around restoration as the primary approach to property damage, rather than replacement and reconstruction. The company is continuously seeking to improve its methods and expand what can be restored. It has also introduced a number of Internet of Things (IoT) tools to manage environments as well as developing technologies and services to monitor, prevent and limit damage.
In 2022, Polygon Group took a significant step by conducting a scope 1,2,3 assessment of its global environmental footprint for 2021. In the beginning of 2023, the Group announced its commitment to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) to set near-term group-wide emission reduction targets in line with climate science.
About the position
This is a new position at the head office supporting Polygon 's 16 countries. You will report to and work closely with Head of Sustainability.
Tasks will include:
Analytical review and controlling of the Group's Scope 1, 2 and 3 data collection and calculation (including identifying emission sources).
Support with expertise within the environmental area to create a strong environmental awareness.
Support operations in understanding environmental data, the materiality and execute appropriate reduction activities.
Support operations in defining appropriate key performance indicators.
Support operations in calculation of business cases, practical implementation of reduction activities and drive change.
Support with expertise in environmental risk and opportunity assessments within the business operations.
Make sure that legal requirements are complied.
Support with environmental expertise to comply with future group sustainability reporting requirements.
Play a crucial part in Polygon's journey to accelerate the environmental effort in the industry.
This is a full-time position with a start date as soon as possible. The position is located at the head office in Stockholm, or in München if desirable, and will involve travelling.
Requirements and skills
Educational background as an environmental engineer or similar.
Experience in analytical review of environmental data points and controlling of environmental data (GHG inventories).
Experience in developing and implementing environmental reduction plans.
Good knowledge of environmental legislation.
Good knowledge within the greenhouse gas protocol as well as basic understanding about science-based targets.
Excellent skills in Excel.
Full professional proficiency in spoken and written English is mandatory. Proficiency in German is desirable.
Enjoys performing practical work (hands on)
Strong analytical capability.
Good communication skills.
Driven and ability to follow up and make sure that agreed plans are executed.
Humble and service minded.
Interested?
Polygon cooperates with 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB in this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Ulrika Lewander, 070-841 92 21 or ulrika.lewander@360rekrytering.se
. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible at 360rekrytering.se. More information about the company is available at polygongroup.com. Ersättning
