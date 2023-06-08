Environmental Coordinator Officer
Location: Gävle
Collen is dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, we firmly believe that a harmonious and inclusive environment cultivates innovation and drives success. We go above and beyond to ensure that safety is ingrained in everything we do.
If you are seeking an opportunity to be part of a storied history, join a team that leads the industry and contribute to a workplace where inclusivity and safety take centre stage.
Reporting directly to the Environmental Manager, the key requirements include:
3-5 years' experience in a similar role
3rd level qualification in Environmental or equivalent field
Experience with relevant Environmental standards such as ISO 14001 management systems within the construction industry & across the various sectors e.g. Data Centers, Commercial; Residential; Pharma etc.
Up to date with current European legislation & compliance regulations
Experience monitoring any green certifications accreditations such as (LEED, BREAM, EU Taxonomy, Well, etc)
Proficient in carrying out environmental inspections and producing risk assessments
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
• Ensuring that Environmental management systems are further developed, implemented and maintained
• Providing advice, guidance, instruction and training in all Environmental matters to the Senior leadership team and where applicable to sub-contractors & the supply chain
• Providing leadership and coordination of the day-to-day environmental requirements on various project sites
• Carrying out environmental audits and inspections
• Implement sustainable practices, pertinent to construction activities
• Preparing in conjunction with the site teams environmental plans, Impact Assessment register and other associated site documents
• Participating in site meetings, report on environmental risks, trends and recommend constructive actions towards continuous improvements
• Investigating, recording and reporting on any issues as they may arise, ensuring root causes are identified and corrective actions are implemented as necessary
• Developing mitigation plans to off-set future risk and as required
• Identifying new and on-going environmental related training requirements, ensuring all mandatory training is reviewed and delivered on time
• Enforcing relevant policies within the SHEQ department
• Generating regular Environmental and sustainability reports for clients
• Identifying local legislation to update process and procedures accordingly
• Identifying local permit requirements
• Liaising with local authorities for official correspondence
• Developing and maintaining documentation for Collen EMS
• Embodied Carbon reporting, EPD collection, EC3 Calculator updates
• Monitoring waste management requirements on site
• LEED Inspections - Indoor air quality etc
• Liaising with LEED consultant or any other green certification project requirement
• Environmental Monitor management
• Onsite Training, Toolbox Talk when necessary
• Site Meetings - Client and supply chain
• Management of Environmental Sampling when required
• Update CWM-7 forms (Construction Waste Management)
• Assisting with Sustainability plan development strategy.
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer necessary paperwork.
