Environmental and Employee Health & Safety Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Piteå Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Piteå
2026-04-17
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HSE Manager - Transformers - Composites Factory, Hitachi Energy, Piteå
Do you want to play a key role in driving health, safety, and environmental excellence in a global manufacturing environment that is critical to the energy transition? Hitachi Energy is now looking for an HSE Manager for our Composites Factory in Piteå.
The Transformers Business Unit is a core part of Hitachi Energy, enabling reliable power transmission and distribution worldwide. Within the Composites Factory in Piteå, we produce structural and electrically insulating components for high-voltage transformers and switchgear-products that are vital for the transition to fossil-free energy. The site operates in a complex manufacturing environment with high safety standards and a strong focus on sustainability, quality, and continuous improvement, serving customers globally both within and outside Hitachi Energy.
In this role, you will be instrumental in strengthening the HSE culture and ensuring safe, compliant, and sustainable operations across the site.
How you'll make an impact
Lead and develop a small team of HSE Specialists
Drive performance improvements in health, safety, security and environmental practices
Ensure compliance with local regulations, internal policies, and audit requirements
Conduct regular inspections, audits, and reviews across the site
Investigate incidents and ensure learnings are shared across the organization
Train staff in HSE-related matters and support managers in acting as role models within HSE
Engage with the local community, suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders
Your background
Higher education within a relevant field
Strong knowledge and experience of Swedish HSE legislation and regulations, combined with hands-on work experience within HSE
Knowledge and experience in auditing and management systems (ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and ISO 50001)
As a person, you are supportive, methodical, structured, and result-oriented
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Excellent career opportunities within Hitachi Energy, both in Sweden and globally
A mentor to support you throughout your onboarding phase
A wide range of training and development opportunities
A diverse and inclusive workplace with over 70 nationalities represented in Sweden
Supplementary compensation during parental leave
Access to an Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
This role is based in Piteå. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Recruitment Manager Jonas Holmgren (jonas.holmgren@hitachienergy.com
) will be happy to answer any questions regarding the position.
Union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Marcus Nordlund-Oja, +46 10 738 31 93
Ledarna - Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 738 70 43
Unionen - Per Lidman, +46 10 738 98 66
For all other questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou at johanna.davidsson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Piteå Jobbnummer
9860651