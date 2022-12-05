Environment, Health & Safety Specialist - 401905
2022-12-05
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
Do you want to join a world leader in the railway sector? Alstom Sweden is looking for an ambitious Environment, Health & Safety Specialist for the Service Business Line for Sweden and Finland based at one of our depots in Sweden.
Your mission?
Ensure/provide a safe and healthy environment to our people and to our contractors.
Minimize impacts on the Environment (environmental footprint of operations & management of historical pollution).
Protect Alstom assets and reduce risks of business interruption resulting from fire and natural catastrophes
Your responsibilities?
Support Project EHS manager for EHS topics
Cooperate with the internal resources to achieve EHS objectives.
Act as an expert and advice and support to depot / site managers and other operational roles in matters concerning occupational safety, working environment and the environment to prevent risks of work environment and environmental accidents.
Development of local EHS routines if necessary, in consultation with the depot / site manager
Support site/depot to prepare, implement and maintain emergency plans.
Participation and coordination in the development of EHS risk analyzes and action plans (overall coordination between depots)
Responsible for completing and ongoing updates of EHS project plans
Advise other Project personnel on all aspects of EHS applicable to project activities.
Develop Project EHS Management System
Support manager to ensure that Alstom EHS directives and tools are implemented on the sites / depots.
Conduct EHS meetings at the sites / depots
EHS Compliance
Carry out annual environmental assessments for each depot / site and be responsible for identifying and assessing environmental aspects and proposing local environmental goals
Develop EHS culture in the project
Participate in the implementation of the project EHS training programs by providing EHS inductions and ensuring Tool Box meetings are organized.
Report, Measure & Review
Support the EHS Project Manager to capture, report, record, investigate and analyse accidents/incidents to implement corrective and preventive actions.
Support the preparation of monthly EHS reports. Can be in charge of feeding EHS Teranga reporting system in line with Group reporting requirements and under control by Project EHS manager.
Your profile?
University degree within EHS or related field (chemistry, engineer)
Experience of 5 years in the role within EHS in a manufacturing industry / heavy industry
Very good knowledge and understanding of ISO14001 and ISO45001
Knowledge of Swedish legal EHS requirements.
Alstom is the leading company in the mobility sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
Equal opportunity statement:
Alstom is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive working environment where all our employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, and individual differences are valued and respected. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by local law.
