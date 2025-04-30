Environment, Health, and Safety Specialist - 481869
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Environment, Health, and Safety Specialist in Gothenburg we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your EHS expertise in a new cutting-edge field. As an EHS Specialist at Alstom Sweden, you will have the primary responsibility for independently developing, implementing, and following up on activities related to occupational health, safety, and environmental management. You will be part of the EHS Team for Sweden and report to the EHS Manager
At Alstom, we believe that protecting the environment is as important as ensuring the safety and health of our people and contractors. We are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint and managing historical pollution.
You will work both operationally and strategically to support our managers and ensure compliance ensure compliance with occupational health and safety regulations and environmental standards, and assist managers in understanding and fulfilling their EHS responsibilities.
This role is event-driven and involves working broadly with various tasks, requiring adaptability and readiness to handle a wide range of responsibilities.
We'll look to you for:
Minimize Environmental Footprint: Develop and implement strategies to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, conduct environmental assessments and audits to identify areas for improvement, and set local environmental goals.
Risk Mitigation: Implement measures to reduce the risk of business interruptions due to accidents or environmental incidents, conduct regular EHS audits and inspections to ensure compliance and identify potential hazards.
EHS Management System: Support the development and maintenance of the EHS management system in line with Alstom's directives and tools, conduct internal and participate in external audits, and ensure continuous improvement of EHS practices.
Training and Culture Development: Inform, instruct, and train employees on safe and environmentally friendly work practices, organize and conduct EHS training programs, including inductions and Tool Box meetings.
Reporting and Compliance: Prepare and support the preparation of monthly EHS reports, ensure compliance with Swedish legal EHS requirements, and perform legal compliance checks.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in a related field or equivalent work experience with documented competence in EHS.
Familiarity with ISO14001 and ISO45001 standards.
Experience in independently managing EHS tasks within the manufacturing industry or a similar sector.
Knowledge of Swedish legal EHS requirements.
Fluency in English and Swedish.
In addition to working at our depots in Gothenburg, you will also support our depots in Falköping, Lidköping, and Helsingborg. You will travel to Falköping and Lidköping frequently and depending on need, one overnight stay per month in Helsingborg.
Interviews are ongoing, so send in your application today.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues,
Work with cutting-edge financial systems and tools to drive project performance and ensure alignment with financial goals,
Contribute to innovative projects,
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning,
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
