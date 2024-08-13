Environment, Health and Safety Specialist - 461625
2024-08-13
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Environment, Health and Safety Specialist in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Environment, Health and Safety Manager and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
You'll be responsible to support the Site EHS Manager and the line organization to perform EHS Risk Assessment and to define appropriate measures to control risks while cooperating with the internal resources to achieve EHS objectives.
Day-to-day, you'll work closely with the EHS Site Manager and the line organization to prevent injury, accident, fire and environmental pollution. As part of your daily tasks, you will also provide practical EHS advice to managers, project managers and field operations teams, but most important you will be a key player and ambassador for the improvement of health & safety culture.
We'll look to you for:
Encourage the organization in incident reporting, supporting with investigation of root causes, proposing measures to prevent it from happening again and reporting in IA system. Analyse the statistics regarding EHS occurrences.
Support tenders and projects in EHS matters.
Support the Site EHS Manager to develop, deploy and maintain the local procedures and tools and make sure they are aligned with Swedish laws, Alstom Standards and international standards (ISO 14001 and ISO 45001).
Inform, instruct and train employees and contractors to carry out the work in a safe & environment-friendly mode according to the method of statement
Perform inspections, control of contractors and carry out EHS audits and assessments
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Recognized Health and Safety Qualification to Diploma or Degree level
Environmental Qualification to Diploma or Degree level
3-5 years' experience in an EHS function in an industrial, construction or offshore environment
Good knowledge and understanding of ISO14001 and ISO 45001 certifications
Good knowledge of EHS regulations applicable within Sweden
Experience working with risk assessments, EHS investigations and instructing people in EHS matters
Strong communication skills
Excellent spoken and written English and Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with meaning, making a tangible impact
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
