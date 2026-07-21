Environment Artist
Embark Studios AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
Environment Artists create the physical space where the players experience the game. The role is extremely versatile and a wide range of techniques and experiences are required. Due to the versatile and cross-disciplinary nature, they need to work extremely close with other crafts and have great communication and collaboration skills.
At Embark we are constantly evolving our tools and workflows with the ambition of eliminating tedious and manual input. This in turn means the role of an Environment Artist constantly changes, with the Artist having to adapt to new tools, workflows, and mindset, as many traditional tasks move towards proceduralism and automation. As an Environment Artist at Embark we value multiple years of previous experience within game development, with a deep understanding of modelling, texturing, shaders, lighting and photogrammetry. Knowledge and interest within traditional arts, architecture, color theory, geography, geology, and other relevant fields is also highly valued.
Example of responsibilities
Props placement, terrain sculpting, and creation of natural biome content
3D modelling, texturing and shader work
Create mood board and collect reference material to reach the direction presented by directors
Work with photogrammetry and attend photogrammetry reference trips
Play the game, participate in playtests and provide feedback
Create plans for content production and workflows
Work with and review content from relevant external partners
We would love if you have
Excellent visual skillset and deep artistic understanding and knowledge
Minimum 5-7 years of relevant professional experience within the game industry
A portfolio that showcases realistic game art
Experience building vegetation is a plus
Great understanding of the technical aspects of the game, memory and performance
Follow directions and deliver to quality from a visual, gameplay and technical perspective
Great communication and collaboration skills
Great understanding of the the gameplay experience of the game
Ability to deliver according to agreed time and budget constraints
Estimate tasks and time, update plans, and deliver content to quality according to directions
Be a role model, culture carrier and spokesperson for Embark
This is an on-site role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7964466-2109872". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
10008357