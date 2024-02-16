Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for an Environment Artist to create high-quality environments for the Max Payne 1&2 remake.
From Cauldron Lake, Monarch HQ to the Oldest House; the environments our artists skillfully craft play a critical part in the world-building and setting of the story of our games. We are now looking for an Environment Artist to join us in creating high-quality environments within the world of Max Payne.
If you like the idea of working on the level architecture and having a major role in developing the look of the environments while contributing to the overall game experience, then this job is for you.
We enthusiastically welcome diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. At Remedy we value and are committed to ensuring an inclusive and safe work environment for all our team members.
What you get to do
Be an important part of the environment creation by setting up the environments in collaboration with your level team (environment art and level design). You enjoy creative problem-solving by creating prototypes and iterating on the levels using our proprietary engine, Northlight
Provide asset lists, advise, review, and provide feedback and guidance to external development on maintaining the quality and art style of assets
As an Environment Artist, you are capable of blocking out whole locations to levels with a good understanding of art direction, gameplay, player guidance, and metrics. Being responsible for your own level you get creative ownership with finding and maintaining the vision for that level.
You actively follow the development of environment creation technology and pipelines in the industry and work together with the Northlight tools team in improving our proprietary technology
Proactively communicate with different departments and provide accurate time estimations for your work
What you bring to the role
You have previous work experience as an Environment Artist, Level Architect or in an equivalent role
You have good understanding of shape, composition, and layout
You are familiar with working either within Maya, 3DS Max, or other 3D software packages and have a good technical understanding of game engines
You have good understanding for gameplay and level design
You are self-motivated and proactive with a dedication to improving your craft
You thrive working in a team environment, sharing ideas and learning from others. You are used to collaborating with colleagues across different departments and you are able to communicate and present your ideas in a clear and coherent way. As a team member you are dedicated contributing towards a friendly and inclusive work environment
You can also work independently, being organized and able to document your work.
What is in it for you
At Remedy you get to work on awesome, memorable gaming experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued, and your creative freedom is encouraged.
We work in an environment that values both individual and teamwork, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
We have two offices, one in Finland, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and one in Stockholm, Sweden. Both locations are well known for their exceptional quality of life, free education, and pristine nature at your doorstep.
If you are not already in Finland or Sweden, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we take care of everything else.
Our studio is embracing a hybrid work model that gives you the flexibility to work from home and have valuable face-to-face time with your colleagues.
