Environment Artist

About Star Stable Entertainment
Star Stable Entertainment was founded in 2011, sparked by a desire for a game that could make a difference. Although half of gamers are girls and women, they were under-represented in the gaming industry, both as characters and creators. We dreamed of an epic online world where tween and teen girls could share an amazing experience. And we wanted to challenge how things were done in a male-dominated industry.
The result was Star Stable Online, which has gone on to become the world's number one horse game with over 21 million registered users across 180 countries. We're thrilled to welcome fun-loving players to the island of Jorvik, with its breathtaking scenery, beautiful horses, and magical quests. And we're proud to see each player's special bond with their four-legged friends and the passionate community of Star Stable players.
As of 2022, our company has 200+ employees with a female to male ratio of 54/46, unheard of in the gaming industry. Our world has expanded into the Star Stable Universe and includes books, music, animated series, and mobile apps. And we continue to champion diverse characters and narratives, encouraging our audience to be their true selves. It's wonderful to see our dream resonate with so many players around the world, and we can't wait to share more stories and experiences with them!
Responsibility
Create art assets aligned with Star Stable Online's style guide, and work on adding them to the world of Jorvik.
Take part in numerous updates and projects and see firsthand how the players react to the art you created for them.
Work cross-disciplinary and contribute to the projects with your insights and ideas.
Be creative within constraints: being able to combine optimization of your assets with high quality hand painted art.
To contribute with experience and know-how towards an efficient art pipeline.
Experience
Have a great experience of environmental art and feel inspired to keep creating great content with the players in mind.
Have an interest in hand painted styles - you love to seek new inspiration from other artists working with similar art styles.
Have a positive attitude to work within limited resources. You are creative and find new ways to work. Having good skills when it comes to colors and compositions are core skills for this role.
Consider the process of creating as a collaborative work between multiple disciplines and you value communication and collaboration in the creative process.
Interested? This is what we can offer you:
• Flexible working opportunities.
• We're more than 50% female-identifying! #YES to #WomenInTech!
• We're known to throw good parties from time to time.
• We may be a big group, but we're a tight-knit team! A diverse team of friendly, fun, and supportive co-workers from 20 different countries!
• 30 Vacation Days.
• ITP1 Insurance plan.
• Parental pay top up to 90%
