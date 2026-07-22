Entry Level: Software Developer - Test Automation
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Company description:
Ericsson AB
Job description: Join our Team About this opportunity:
At Ericsson, we are shaping the future of software-driven development and test automation. We are looking for a Software Developer to join a Test Automation team, responsible for some of Ericsson's most widely used engineering productivity and test automation solutions.MJE and JCAT are strategic platforms used by development teams across Ericsson to accelerate software delivery, improve quality, and enable large-scale automation. As part of the team, you will contribute to tools and frameworks that support thousands of engineers worldwide, while helping drive the next generation of AI-enabled software engineering.You will work in a highly collaborative environment together with developers, architects, product owners, and stakeholders across Ericsson's R&D organisation. The role provides opportunities to work with modern software development practices, platform engineering, cloud-native technologies, automation frameworks, and emerging AI capabilities.If you enjoy solving complex technical problems, building products that create large-scale impact, and continuously learning new technologies, this opportunity is for you.
What you will do:
- Design, develop, test, and maintain software components within the MJE and JCAT ecosystems.- Contribute to the evolution of Ericsson's software engineering and test automation platforms.- Develop tools, frameworks, and services that improve developer productivity, quality, and automation.- Collaborate with architects, product owners, and stakeholders to define technical solutions and roadmaps.- Participate in code reviews, technical investigations, and continuous improvement activities.Contribute to CI/CD pipelines, automation workflows, and platform engineering initiatives.- Analyse user feedback and operational data to identify opportunities for improvement.- Support adoption of new technologies and ways of working across development teams.- Contribute to innovation initiatives, including AI-assisted development and intelligent automation.- Share knowledge and actively contribute to a collaborative and learning-oriented team culture.
The skills you bring:
- BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.- Strong programming experience in Java and/or Python.- Knowledge of software development principles, design patterns, and object-oriented programming.- Experience with modern software development practices including version control, code reviews, and automated testing.- Experience working with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.- Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.- Good communication and collaboration skills.- Passion for learning and continuous improvement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "788152-44329993". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
164 83 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ericsson AB Jobbnummer
10009357