Entry Level Roles @ Data Center Costruction site - Gävle
Scrubs Contract Services AB / Grovarbetarjobb / Gävle Visa alla grovarbetarjobb i Gävle
2026-07-22
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
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, Staffanstorp
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General Operative – Entry Level (Data Center Construction Sites)
Scrubs Contract Services AB provides workforce and support services across major data center construction sites in Gävle, Sweden, working alongside leading contractors in the sector. We are currently recruiting General Operatives for a variety of roles, including jailer, housekeeping, logistics, cleaning, and general site support positions.
About the role
As a General Operative, you will be assigned to one of several roles depending on site needs and your profile — such as jailer (controlled access/security-related duties), housekeeping, logistics support, or general cleaning. Full training and site induction will be provided.
Key responsibilities
Carrying out assigned duties to a high standard, following site procedures
Supporting day-to-day operations across different areas of the site (access control, materials, facilities, cleanliness, etc.)
Following strict health & safety procedures on an active construction site
Working as part of a team and coordinating with supervisors
Reporting any issues or hazards promptly
What we're looking for
Previous experience in a similar role preferred
Fluent English required (spoken and written)
Must have own car or otherwise be able to reach the site independently every day at 7:00 AM
Reliable, punctual, and hardworking
Able to work as part of a team and follow instructions
Willingness to work in a construction site environment
Flexibility to take on different tasks as required
What we offer
Full training and site induction
Support with ID06 access card and onboarding
Ongoing work on long-term projects
Opportunity to grow within a fast-expanding company across multiple sites and contractors
Location: Gävle, Sandivken, Valbo - Sweden
Employment type: [Full-time
Start date: 01 AUG
Working hours: Site start at 6:30 AM
To apply, please send your CV to [francesco@scrubsgroup.co.uk
]
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: francesco@scrubsgroup.co.uk Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scrubs Contract Services AB
(org.nr 559313-2441) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10009560