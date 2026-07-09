Entry Level: Radio Algorithm Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Lund
, Kävlinge
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, Borås
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Company description:
Ericsson AB
Job description: Join our Team About this opportunityWe are looking for a passionate Digital Algorithm Developer to join our cutting-edge Algorithms team in Lund. In this role, you will contribute to the development of current and next-generation radio solutions by designing advanced algorithms and bringing them to life through efficient hardware implementations. If you are a recent graduate with a strong technical foundation, eager to learn and solve real-world engineering problems, and excited about applying theory to practice in a collaborative team, this is a great opportunity. You'll thrive here if you enjoy working in teams, are proactive, and want to grow by working at the intersection of signal processing, hardware design, and emerging AI/ML techniques for real-time communication systems. You'll be part of a highly collaborative and agile environment working across global teams, where innovation, ownership, and continuous learning are encouraged. What you will do• Contribute to early studies and concept development for current and future radio solutions. • Design, develop, and optimize digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms. • Build and maintain behavioural models and simulation frameworks. • Support development of end-to-end system simulations to evaluate algorithm performance under real-world conditions. • Build and configure integrated lab setups, combining hardware and software components. • Execute performance evaluations, measurements, and validation activities. • Collaborate with cross-functional teams across algorithm, ASIC/FPGA, and system domains.The skills you bring• MS in Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Signal Processing, System on Chip, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning or related field. • Solid grounding in the field of Mathematics, optimization, statistics, or adaptive algorithms. • Good knowledge of Digital Signal Processing concepts and implementation techniques. • Knowledge of algorithm design, simulator building and behavioural modelling languages such as Matlab, Simulink, Python, or C/C++. • Understanding of ASIC/FPGA design flows and hardware-aware algorithm design. • Experience in RTL implementation of designed algorithms and HDL languages such as VHDL, Verilog or System Verilog. • Knowledge of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning. • Knowledge of telecommunication systems and RF (radio frequency) fundamentals. • Experience working with lab equipment, including signal analysers, signal generators, and power supplies. • Additional experience with AI/ML techniques applied to signal processing or communications, High-Level Synthesis (HLS) tools, digital/analog/mixed-signal IC design, and power amplifier technologies or FPGA prototyping platforms is a plus but not required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "787748-44303711". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
223 62 LUND Arbetsplats
Ericsson AB Jobbnummer
9998623