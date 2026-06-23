Entrepreneurial Project Engineer Structural & Steel (Full-Time, Luleå)
Aktiebolaget Smidmek Eslöv / Byggjobb / Eslöv Visa alla byggjobb i Eslöv
2026-06-23
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About the Role
Smidmek is looking for a driven and technically strong Project Engineer (Entreprenad Ingenjör) to join our growing team in Luleå. This is a key role where you will bridge engineering, fabrication, and site execution—ensuring high-quality delivery of steel structures and industrial projects.
We are especially looking for candidates with a solid background in structural engineering and steel design, combined with practical experience from complex industrial or construction environments.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate and support project execution from engineering through fabrication and construction phases
Act as the technical link between design, production, and site teams
Review and ensure constructability of structural and steel designs
Manage technical documentation, RFIs, and change handling
Support project planning, budgeting, and progress follow-up
Identify and resolve engineering and construction challenges proactively
Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams and external stakeholders
Required Qualifications & Experience
Degree in Civil or Structural Engineering (or equivalent)
Minimum 5–10+ years of experience in structural engineering or construction projects
Strong background in steel structures and industrial facilities
Hands-on experience with design review, coordination, and field support
Experience working with large-scale industrial projects, such as energy, process plants, or metals industry is highly valued
Familiarity with Eurocodes and/or international design standards
Experience with engineering tools such as STAAD, SAP2000, or similar is a strong advantage
Proven ability to work across disciplines and manage interfaces between engineering and site execution
Why Join Smidmek?
At Smidmek, you will be part of a company with deep expertise in steel fabrication and industrial construction, working on projects that require both precision and innovation. You will play a central role in delivering high-quality solutions and have the opportunity to grow within a dynamic and technically advanced environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Smidmek Eslöv
(org.nr 556232-3963) Arbetsplats
Aktiebolaget Smidmek i Eslöv Jobbnummer
9975353