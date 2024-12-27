Enterprise Solutions Architect To Axel Arigato
We're looking for a driven and experienced Enterprise Solutions Architect to join our IT team. This is a role for you who thrive in a broad role involving strategic thinking, technical problem-solving, and collaboration with colleagues. Join our driven and creative team and help us build the future of fashion and technology!
YOU WILLAs our Enterprise Solutions Architect, you will play a key role in bridging business needs with technology solutions. You will be part of a smaller IT team which means you work with varied tasks, close to your colleagues, stakeholders and the business. We have redesigned our system landscape in recent years and have a highly modern tech stack with e.g. composable architecture, cloud and SaaS solutions. Your focus will be on managing the architecture, so it's aligned with our goals and strategies, as well as optimizing and driving technical improvements when needed. Your main responsibilities and tasks are to:
define and implement business cases, roadmaps, and strategic IT initiatives.
act as a bridge between IT and business with focus on communication and understanding.
ensure that our solutions are effective, scalable, and innovative and that they address business challenges, focusing on data and information flow management and system integrations.
act as an IT project manager when we implement new tech.
identify industry trends and develop a future-focused vision for technology solutions.
collaborate with partners and maintain high quality and security of solutions.
maintain governance processes and IT standards.
WE OFFER
We offer an entrepreneurial, flexible environment, where you get to take on diverse roles within our IT team. We also have an inspiring, fast-paced and energetic workplace that encourages new ideas and creativity. We are always looking to expand the team with fresh talent from diverse backgrounds. Innovators, dreamers and doers who have the potential to grow with the company and bring a new light to a small but increasingly broadening team.
YOU AREWe are looking for you who are an experienced architect thatthrive in a cross-functional environment where you can combine your technical expertise with strategic thinking and collaboration. To be the right person for this role we think that you have:
several years of experience in roles such as Enterprise Architect, Solution Architect or similar.
strong understanding of various technology domains, including applications, data and security.
knowledge of industry best practices and emerging trends in technology and architecture
a Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, engineering, or a related field.
good skills in analyzing complex business needs and technology challenges and transforming them into scalable solutions.
strong communication skills and can convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
a team player that embodies team spirit when collaborating with both business and IT stakeholders to drive projects forward.
good communication skills in English, and Swedish is a plus.
experience from the retail industry can be beneficial.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?Axel Arigato is collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/+46 70 30 182 79 or Lema Naderiat lema.naderi@nexergroup.com
/+46 704 20 96 21if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT AXEL ARIGATOBorn in 2014 by Creative Director, Max Svärdh and CEO, Albin Johansson, Axel Arigato is a Sweden based contemporary brand that started from an Instagram page and an idea to break into the footwear market.
With deep roots in music, art, architecture and what is contemporary, Axel Arigato has defined itself by offering more than a product. It has been created to leave an experience at the front of mind, whether it's via stores, online or through events.
Axel Arigato currently has 7 stores, including London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gothenburg & Paris with more pending. Expanding from 2 people to now hiring over 100 members of staff in 7 years, Axel Arigato also operates a subsidiary office in London.
