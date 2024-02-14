Enterprise Portfolio Manager
2024-02-14
Are you passionate about developing a large Enterprise Investment Portfolio and ensure that every penny spent on IT Investments delivers value to our customers and the bank?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Facilitate the Enterprise Portfolio operation of new and ongoing initiatives, assist in the enterprise-wide review process and quarterly dependency mapping of the largest initiatives
• Facilitate the administration, monitoring and reporting of the Enterprise Portfolio, incl. assisting in preparing material for Senior Management
• Facilitate prioritization exercises and potential conflict mitigations that need to take place in order to increase throughput in the execution of large initiatives development agenda
• Develop the communication agenda, collaboration and information sharing regarding the Enterprise Portfolio, incl. trainings and communication platforms
• Support the Head of IT Investment Office with escalations on large initiatives by participating in specific task force activities
• Prepare material for the Enterprise Portfolio Management Office (ePMO) Forum and other meetings about the Enterprise Portfolio status
• Be a link between the Investment Planning process and the Enterprise Portfolio, understanding of Maintenance and Investment Planning Process
• Evolve the Enterprise Portfolio Framework, including templates such as business plans, roadmaps and business case and help stakeholders to adjust their already existing plans to new standards
• Work with stakeholders across the bank, including decentralized portfolios, initiative owners, Group Strategy and Structural Cost PMO
• Ensure holistic view of ePMO responsibilities in managing the Enterprise Portfolio, promoting Portfolio Management and managing the IT Investment Process
What is needed in this role:
• Preferably an academic degree within IT, economics and/or business management
• At least 3-5 years of work experience and it is a plus if you have experience from similar roles within PMO, Business & IT Development, business controlling, project/program management or other similar functions
• Understanding of IT development processes and experience of working in IT development initiatives is a plus
• Experience from working with agile methods and techniques in the development of IT solutions is not a must, but it will be seen as an advantage since the role requires a high grade of communication and cooperation with different business and IT units working according to agile methods and frameworks
• Understanding and experience of Portfolio Management or Lean Portfolio Management is a plus
• Training and/or certification in agile methods is a plus
• Excellent Excel, Word and PowerPoint knowledge
• Fluent communication in Swedish and English
• As a person we believe you are structured with excellent organization and planning skills, curious and able to quickly learn new things and understand complex environments with multiple stakeholders involved
• Furthermore, we believe you are flexible, driven, prestigeless and that you always carry a learn it all mindset
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
• .be part of a strategically critical unit that wish to ensure that every penny spent on IT investments deliver value to our customers and the bank. I am a fearless leader that loves driving large and complex transformations and am well aware that to enable success of such transformation, lies great teamwork with a strong trust both to me as a manager but also to each other in the team. As a manager I am there to support you and the rest of the team and am genuinely interested to ensure you reach your full potential while at no times overriding a sound work environment why I invest time in you for both support and coaching. I have no doubt that even though tough work lies ahead to take us further on this journey, we will have great fun on the way!" Sanne Ahlberg, your future manager
Swedbank's IT Investment Office is a unit that ensures IT investments throughout the Swedbank Group are funded and aligned with business strategy and provides visibility and a clear view over the value generated by ongoing and future IT initiatives. Embedded in our federated IT operating model, the unit is responsible for IT investment planning, governance and coordination of large initiatives in about 15 portfolios and paving the way for lean and agile ways of working. We support the Swedbank Group by operating, facilitating, analysing and following-up on the Enterprise Portfolio as well as the IT Investment process.
We look forward to receiving your application by 20.02.2024.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Sanne Ahlberg
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström Jonas.Nystrom@swedbank.se
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
