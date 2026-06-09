Enterprise Data Migrator Engineer
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Lund
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About Cognizant
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, helping organizations modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world. With over 300,000 associates globally, Cognizant combines a passion for client satisfaction, technology innovation, deep industry and business process expertise, and a global, collaborative workforce that embodies the future of work. We are consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world and among the best companies to work for. Our culture is built on a foundation of transparency, inclusion, and collaboration — empowering our people to grow and thrive both professionally and personally. At Cognizant, you won't just be part of a company; you'll be part of a community that is shaping the future of industries across the globe.
Job Summary
As an Enterprise Data Migrator Engineer you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing data migration strategies You will work with large-scale enterprise data, ensuring accuracy, integrity, and performance throughout the migration lifecycle. This role requires strong ETL/ELT skills, hands-on experience, and collaboration with cross-functional teams.
What we believe you have
Cloud Data Platforms: Expertise in Snowflake / Databricks (Delta Lake, Unity Catalog, Lakehouse architecture)
Data Migration Tools: Experience with tools like Azure Data Factory, IDMS, or custom migration frameworks
ETL/ELT Development: Designing and orchestrating pipelines using Apache Spark, ADF, or Databricks Workflows
SQL & Performance Tuning: Advanced SQL for data transformation, optimization, and troubleshooting
Data Modeling: Proficiency in dimensional modeling, data vault, and schema design for analytical workloads
Programming/Scripting: Python, Scala, or SQL for data engineering and automation
Data Governance & Security: Implementing RBAC, data masking, auditing, and compliance frameworks
Monitoring & Optimization: Tools like Datadog, Azure Monitor, or Snowflake Query Profiler for performance tuning
More about Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at cognizant.ai or @cognizant.
Additional employment information
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
Applicants may be required to attend interviews in person or by video conference. In addition, candidates may be required to present their current state or government issued ID during each interview.
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
for roles based in the Americas or CareersIndia2@cognizant.com
for roles based in India. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-8947) Jobbnummer
9955983