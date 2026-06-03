Enterprise Customer Success Manager
Xensam AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xensam AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Xensam: Join the Future of SAM Xensam is the leader in AI-powered, cloud-based Software Asset Management. Our technology brings clarity to complex IT environments, helping users make smart, data-driven decisions and maximize software ROI.
Recognized with the Highest Growth Award and ranked #3 Overall Champion at the Main Software 50 Awards Nordics, we're scaling fast and looking for people who want to join the journey. At Xensam, you play a key role in a team built on energy, focus, and positivity. We value experience, but even more, the person behind it.
Together, we build the future of SAM.
About the role
As an Enterprise Customer Success Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring the success and satisfaction of our enterprise clients. You will work closely with them to understand their business needs, implement effective strategies, and provide ongoing support to ensure they achieve their desired outcomes. Your goal is to foster strong, long-term relationships and drive customer retention and growth.
Responsibilities
Act as the primary point of contact for assigned customers, building trusted advisor relationships.
Conduct regular check-ins and Business Reviews to ensure customers are satisfied and achieving their goals.
Lead the onboarding process for new enterprise customers, ensuring a smooth transition and successful implementation of our products/services.
Address and resolve customer concerns promptly, escalating issues when necessary.
Renew accounts to enhance customer retention with timely management.
Gather feedback through surveys and product usage data, identifying trends to share with internal teams.
Represent customers' needs and success stories to drive customer-centric improvements across the company.
Keep educational, power points and self-service resources up-to-date.
Anticipate customer needs by analyzing usage patterns, engagement metrics, and feedback.
Manage and update customer information in the CRM system, ensuring data accuracy and tracking all customer interactions. Use the CRM to monitor customer health, manage tasks, and maintain a clear view of the customer lifecycle.
Qualifications
5+ years of experience working B2B as an Enterprise Customer Success Manager, Key Account Manager or Senior Customer Success Manager.
Experience with support tools and platforms like HubSpot.
Excellent presentation and organizational skills.
An innovative self leader that is service minded.
Proficiency in languages like German, and Dutch is a plus.
Experience in the field of SaaS is a requirement.
Fluency in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
What you get
A generous work culture with free drinks and snacks, office massages, and more.
Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays).
An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success.
A dynamic position embracing "freedom under responsibility".
If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip.
Other location-specific benefits.
Our values at Xensam
Rebellious We challenge the norm and act with initiative – always with responsibility.
Humane We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmony We value balance and create a supportive workplace where people thrive.
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct background checks on final candidates to fulfill our commitments to customers and ensure a safe work environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7844929-2033931". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xensam AB
(org.nr 559183-2760), https://careers.xensam.com
Röntgenvägen 3 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Xensam Jobbnummer
9945721