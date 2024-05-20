Enterprise Architect In Scd Data & Technology, Ikea Supply
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
You will be part of the Supply Data & Technology department, and assigned to Supply Chain Development Area Procurement, where you will take the architecture lead in defining the transformation for Supply related to business architecture. Typical assignments stretch from supporting tool assessment through architecture to in-depth discussions and recommendations around target architectures and roadmaps.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Shape ideas - in close collaboration with relevant internal and external stakeholders - into concrete, robust and appropriate business architectures and transition roadmap.
Secure that the architecture reflects customer, supplier and co-worker experience, time to market, sharing and collaboration, digital capabilities, operational, security, financial, social and environmental considerations and actively contribute to the resolution of conflicting requirements.
Describe the current and future state of intended business change as well as the transition to reach the future state ensuring aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
Secure that the transition roadmap reflects the level of uncertainty of the future state. Balance the transformations of foundational building blocks with continued business value delivery.
Communicate and baseline the architectures and transition roadmaps with relevant business and IT stakeholders within and across organisation(s) and seek understanding and agreement to ensure aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
Ensure that the architecture and roadmap comply with relevant policies, principles, rules and standards. Suggest revisions, when compliance does not create business value.
Ensure that agreed architectures and transition roadmap guide the scoping of business initiatives as well as the detailed design and delivery of solutions.
Collaborate closely with business and IT stakeholders to improve architecture with learnings from the implementation.
In this role you will report to our Architecture Manager at IKEA Supply and in matrix to the Capability Development Area of Procurement.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board! You can find more information about our digital journey at Technology and Digital Career Hub at IKEA
You are passionate about creating value through connection business to architecture and enjoy developing IKEA as a business by building relationships and networks. You will together with peers lead the framing and assessment of defined digital transformation areas, secure that we follow defined architecture principles and reach the business goals with the defined target architecture.
We expect you to have a very good knowledge the Procurement relate capabilities. You have experience of capturing business models and how they connect into strategies, digital and data needs and transformation plans where we expect you to have relevant experience and track record. You are analytical and have a particular eye for details, still being able to relate to the bigger context and find ways to reach business goals and secure that architecture targets are considered. You are effective in communicating, able to present relevant content, create trust and by that navigate and lead the business and people in a complex and fast-changing business and technology environment.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Fredrik Bjurling, IKEA Supply Architecture Manager, fredrik.bjurling2@inter.ikea.com
or Parinaz Pakmehr, parinaz.pakmehr@inter.ikea.com
We are open for location in Warsaw, Poland or Älmhult/Malmö, Sweden. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest November 14th, 2023.
