Enterprise Architect
2025-05-11
Assignment Description - Enterprise Architect within Financial Services
We are currently seeking a visionary and technically proficient Enterprise Architect with a strong foundation in banking and financial systems. This assignment offers an opportunity to work at the forefront of the fintech sector, contributing to the design and evolution of digital financial services used by hundreds of millions of users globally.
In this strategic role, you will be embedded in the R&D environment and work closely with both technical teams and business stakeholders. Your primary mission will be to define and evolve the enterprise architecture for banking-specific solutions, ensuring both technological excellence and alignment with business goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Translate business requirements from the financial sector into clear, scalable architectural frameworks and technical solution designs.
Lead the continuous development of the architectural vision for banking-related offerings, ensuring robustness, scalability, and compliance.
Act as a key technical advisor to Product Management, identifying architectural gaps and proposing enhancements that support business growth within the banking segment.
Collaborate with business development teams, supporting client engagement efforts with deep domain knowledge, technical credibility, and a consultative approach.
Represent architectural capabilities in external meetings, effectively communicating complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Contribute to building trust with potential clients and stakeholders by showcasing solution expertise and innovative thinking.
Your Profile:
Minimum of 5 years' experience in enterprise or solution architecture within banking or financial services.
Deep understanding of the unique regulatory, operational, and technological challenges facing modern banking environments.
Academic background in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related discipline (BSc or MSc).
Well-versed in emerging technologies and industry trends in financial services, including open banking, digital wallets, core banking modernization, and fintech innovation.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to inspire confidence and engage a diverse range of stakeholders.
Self-motivated, structured, and comfortable working both independently and in collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Additional Details:
The assignment is primarily onsite (60% office presence expected), though flexibility can be discussed.
This is a long-term strategic role with the opportunity to influence large-scale financial solutions on a global level.
All documentation and communication will be in English.
This opportunity is ideal for a senior architect with a passion for shaping the future of digital banking and creating high-impact technology strategies. If you are driven by innovation, customer success, and the potential of modern financial ecosystems - we encourage you to apply.
