Enterprise Architect
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
HCL Sweden is looking for an Enterprise Architect who bring in-depth market experience in Program & Project Management, Product Management and business Analysis (15 to 20 years is preferred)
Position Overview:
As an Enterprise Architect, your role will be pivotal in crafting, deploying, and refining scalable and resilient enterprise solutions tailored to the Automotive, Retail, and Financial sectors. You'll collaborate closely with stakeholders, delving into their solution ecosystem and current technological framework, ensuring a harmonious synergy between business goals and technical strategies. Proficiency in decommissioning legacy applications, modernizing systems, and automating migration processes is essential for orchestrating smooth transitions and maximizing system efficiency. This position presents an exclusive chance to spearhead innovation, harness emerging technologies, and guide transformative projects within a vibrant and cooperative setting.
Responsibilities:
o Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand strategic objectives and translate them into architectural requirements.
o Analyze the domain landscape, conduct gap analysis, and contribute to shaping the domain strategy in alignment with future roadmaps.
o Develop and maintain comprehensive architecture blueprints that align with business goals, technical requirements, and industry best practices.
o Evaluate existing systems, technologies, and processes to identify opportunities for improvement, optimization, and modernization, with a focus on decommissioning legacy applications.
o Lead the design and implementation of scalable, secure, and resilient enterprise solutions across multiple domains, ensuring seamless integration and migration of legacy systems.
o Define strategies and roadmaps for modernizing legacy applications, leveraging automation and innovative technologies to streamline migration processes and minimize disruption.
o Contribute innovative solution concepts and participate in Proof of Concept (PoC) initiatives focused on the domain and functional domain.
o Continuously upgrade knowledge and engage with cutting-edge technologies to ensure solutions remain contemporary, adhering to quality standards and fulfilling client needs.
o Implement monitoring and validation frameworks to assess the efficacy of enterprise strategies, for analyzing data to propose enhancements.
o Establish and guide talent pools in specialized technology/domains to fulfill clients' resource needs through mentorship.
Requirements:
o Proven experience as an Enterprise Architect or similar role, preferably in a large-scale enterprise environment.
o Solid proficiency across various technologies, encompassing both legacy and modern solutioning technology stacks. The role requires working with a range of platforms including Mainframe, iSeries, FORTRAN on VMS, Java, Dot Net, PHP, Python, Azure Cloud, and other technology-driven solutions.
o Extensive experience designing and implementing complex, distributed systems using modern technologies and methodologies.
o Proficiency in Automotive, Retail, and Finance domains is essential to assist in refining the enterprise strategy, consolidating the ecosystem, and transitioning from the existing diverse technology landscape to futuristic technologies and solution architectures.
o Substantial experience in automating various migration activities, encompassing database, business rules, user interfaces, and report migration, with the ability to recognize automation opportunities across tasks, processes, or methodologies.
o Expertise in solution decommissioning is imperative, with the ability to identify logical components of the solution that can be smoothly migrated to the newer target with minimal disruption to the business process flow.
o Experience in implementing data archive solutions that align with the enterprise strategy, encompassing the storage of structured/unstructured data, codebase, documents, and other artifacts for future reference and legal compliance.
o Proficient data analysis skills are essential to effectively analyze large datasets, identify patterns, and present findings to relevant forums, enabling objective decision-making based on trends. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8588006