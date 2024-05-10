Enterprise Account Executive
2024-05-10
ABOUT POWER FACTORS
Power Factors develops software that accelerates global decarbonization by empowering operations and business stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make the best decisions. Power Factors fights climate change with code.
Power Factors has incorporated its five flagship solutions Ekhosoft, Drive, Greenbyte, Unity and BluePoint to build an integrated suite of open and smart apps. These apps are purpose-built for operations performance management, asset management, field service optimization, and performance optimization. Leveraging the domain expertise and machine learning-based advanced analytics within these apps, customers can maximize the value of their manufacturing and renewable power assets to stay competitive.
Power Factors' software platform is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market with over 500 customers in renewable power, pulp & paper, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, mining & minerals, and chemicals.
Learn more at powerfactors.com.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Power Factors is seeking a highly motivated, senior Enterprise Account Executive with a hunter mentality to drive growth in new accounts across our SaaS solutions. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of meeting and exceeding goals through a relentless pursuit of new opportunities and team selling.
The Enterprise Account Executive is responsible for growth by proactively creating relationships with new accounts, devising strategies aimed at attracting target accounts, and using all available sales resources to produce results. Your grasp of a customer's business and technical challenges is vital for establishing partnerships with our customers based on value-added solutions.
You will be part of a global growing team of passionate professionals who help drive de-carbonization of the industrial and power sectors. This role report to the Regional Vice President, Sales: EMEA. The position is based remotely in Sweden or France.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
Develop and execute sales strategies to acquire and grow enterprise-level accounts.
Build strong relationships with executive decision-makers and demonstrate how our SaaS solutions provide value and solve business challenges.
Develop and effectively communicate account plans to senior leadership
Win through team selling including Solution Engineers, BDR's, Marketing, Product Management and senior leaders
Exercise a high degree of rigor in Salesforce to run and communicate your business daily
Partner with BDR's to build and mature pipeline on a weekly basis
Represent the company at field events such as conferences, seminars, etc
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for driving revenue growth, developing effective sales strategies, and delivering exceptional customer experiences, in a fast-changing environment, we encourage you to apply. Specifically, we are looking for someone with the following toolbox:
An abundance mindset. Serious about doing the best work of your professional career. A sense of humor.
University degree in Business Management, Engineering or in a related field.
Minimum of 10 years' experience in Enterprise SaaS sales. Experience in the renewables industry is a plus.
Strong track record in achieving and exceeding sales objectives.
Success managing the complete sales cycle.
Excellent communication skills; the ability to synthesize a large amount of information into a compelling narrative to executives and teammates.
Excellent negotiation skills; both in everyday work as well as in contracts with customers
Comfortable managing multiple sales opportunities simultaneously with a can-do attitude in a dynamic work environment.
Solid relationship management skills to close new business in collaboration with marketing, sales engineering, product management, and customer success to close business.
Ability to travel to meet customers, as needed.
LIFE @ POWER FACTORS
We are an agile software development company - big enough to make an impact, but small enough to move quickly and execute in a growing industry. We are a team of bold and ingenious talents driven by results. We are passionate about making the world a better place. We seek fierce and humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan.
WHY JOIN US
A humble cause with a clear purpose- you will help us fight climate change with </code> every day at work. We aim to be environmentally conscious in all aspects of our operations.
Work with passionate experts and top-talents in your field- we are proud of our highly skilled crowd and the savviness each of us brings to the team.
Friendly and uplifting atmosphere- we believe kindness and respect is core for our culture. A friendly smile or a helping hand is never far away.
Flexible hours and workplace - it is the result that counts, not when or where. Our hybrid/remote work setup allows everyone to set themselves up for success and create a more sustainable work-life balance.
All the benefits you expect (and more)- besides the basic benefits (adopted to local needs and norms), you will enjoy perks such as 8h of paid volunteering per year and participation in our Corporate Bonus Program (to name a few).
WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Power Factors is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to engaging a diverse workforce and sustaining an inclusive culture. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status. Så ansöker du
