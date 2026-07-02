ENT specialist to a Nordic island
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Join a long-term ENT position on a beautiful Swedish-speaking island belonging to Finland, located between Sweden and mainland Finland.
The island offers a peaceful, family-friendly environment with about 30,000 inhabitants, clean sea air, and an exceptional work-life balance.
Role overview
A clinical, on-site specialist ENT position with broad responsibility for both adult and pediatric patients. The work environment is supportive, well-equipped, and designed for stable professional development.
Requirements
EU-recognized specialist certification in ENT/Otolaryngology
Minimum 3 years of post-specialization experience
Broad independent competence, including pediatric ENT
Experience with routine and complex ENT diagnostics and surgery
Strong communication and teamwork skills
Willingness to learn Swedish
Clinical scope and workload
Approximately 10 outpatient visits per day.
Most common diagnoses are benign otologic, rhinologic, and throat conditions.
No thyroid cases. Malignancies are referred to mainland university hospitals.
Approximately 50% of patients have an audiological diagnosis.
Typical surgical procedures include tonsillectomy, tympanostomy tube insertion, septoplasty, and FESS.
Facial surgery for cutaneous malignancies is performed.
No on-call duties.
Operating theatre time 1–2 days per week.
Work conditions
Competitive salary in euros, adjusted individually by experience
Standard working hours: 38–38.5 hours/week
Excellent work environment in a calm, scenic location
Regular professional development opportunities
What the hospital offers
Stimulating clinical work in a safe, tranquil island setting
Supportive team and high-quality working conditions
Strong focus on work-life balance
What Dignus Medical provides
Dedicated recruiter support before, during, and after relocation
Full relocation assistance: accommodation, travel, family support, school applications
Free personalized Swedish language training (4–6 hours/week, online with tutor)
Assistance with documentation and practical matters
Fully arranged study visit to the clinic and local area, including travel and accommodation
Ready to embrace a new professional adventure and a beautiful lifestyle? Apply now!
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9989421