Enhanced Due Diligence Analyst - FCP
Resurs Bank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Borås
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Get an idea of the role
We are developing our Financial Crime Prevention (FCP) function and are looking for an EDD Analyst to contribute across its full scope. The role offers broad exposure and involvement throughout the end-to-end FCP framework.
You will conduct in-depth enhanced due diligence and risk assessments of highrisk customers and counterparties, including PEPs, complex ownership structures, and highrisk jurisdictions. Using OSINT, adverse media, and financial data, you will develop well-founded risk assessments and produce high-quality EDD reports. You will work closely with onboarding teams as well as Compliance, Fraud, Customer Care, Product, and other key stakeholders.
In addition, you will actively contribute to the development and continuous improvement of EDD processes, typologies, and ways of working as the function evolves.
On a personal level
You thrive in a changing environment, in fact, you find it energizing. You're comfortable with ambiguity and see it as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. You communicate complex findings clearly, both in writing and in conversation, and you bring a collaborative mindset to everything you do.
We believe you have:
A degree in law, finance, criminology, or a related field
3+ years of experience from a financial institution conducting EDDs
Strong interest in AML, compliance, and financial services
Strong analytical skills and attention to details
Excellent communication and documentation skills
High integrity and the ability to handle sensitive information responsibly
Fluency in English
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
In this process, you will receive a logic test sent to you as part of our selection method.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7473253-1923422". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://careers.resurs.com
Stadsgården 6 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Jobbnummer
9830931