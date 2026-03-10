English-Speaking Customer Service - Motorhome Rental
2026-03-10
*Please note: This is a seasonal position and not a permanent role. Starts dates vary between April - June*
About the role
Touring Cars is one of Europe's largest motorhome rental providers.
For the upcoming busy rental season, we are looking for Rental Agents to join our team in Arlandastad. You will be the face of the company, welcoming customers from all over the world and ensuring smooth handovers and returns of our motorhomes.
This is a varied, hands-on role combining customer service, administration, and practical vehicle work in a fast-paced, seasonal environment.
Key responsibilities
Check-in and check-out of motorhomes
Customer briefings and vehicle handovers
Handling bookings, contracts, and payments
Technical inspections and preparation of vehicles
Return inspections and damage case handling
Answering customer questions (on-site, phone, and email)
Supporting daily operations at the rental station as required
We're looking for someone who
Enjoys working with customers and delivering great service
Is structured, reliable, and comfortable taking responsibility
Speaks good English (Swedish and/or German are a strong plus)
Holds a B driving licence (manual preferred)
Is able to work evenings and weekends
Has full availability during the peak summer season (minimum June-August)
Is able to travel if required (e.g. vehicle transfers)
Is not afraid to get their hands dirty
Is comfortable working in a busy, seasonal environment
What we offer
Seasonal employment with flexible contract lengths (start dates between April and June)
A fun, varied, and practical role
A friendly, international work environment
Full training - no previous motorhome experience required
Salary
135 SEK per hour + commission + service phone
Additional pay for weekends and public holidays Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
E-post: douglas.hunter@touringcars.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Touring Cars Sweden AB
(org.nr 559504-5914), http://www.touringcars.com/
Bristagatan 12 (visa karta
)
195 60 ARLANDASTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9787032