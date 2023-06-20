English Teacher / Lärare i Engelska
2023-06-20
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
English Teacher
Internationella Engelska Skolan Östersund is now seeking an English subject teacher for grades 4-9 starting August 2023.
IES Östersund opened up in August of 2020 and since then we have expanded to two classes per year-group from FSKL-Year 9. Due to our continued expansion, we seek a qualified English teacher to teach students in grades 4-9.
Key qualifications are:
• A current teaching licence (or equivalent higher education from abroad)
• Dedication to our core values and vision (providing a safe and orderly environment where teachers can teach and students can learn)
• Comfortability in speaking the English language (Fluency in Swedish is not required, but merited as it is appreciated in a bilingual classroom)
This presents an exciting opportunity for a candidate interested in working in a stimulating and rewarding international environment. We invite applications from enthusiastic, motivated and certified teachers who would like to join our cooperative team!Please apply to this vacancy by submitting your personal letter and CV to recruitment.ostersund@engelska.se
. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: recruitment.ostersund@engelska.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://ostersund.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Östersund Kontakt
Recruitment recruitment.ostersund@engelska.se 063-77 80 71 Jobbnummer
7899846