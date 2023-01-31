English Teacher
2023-01-31
The British International School, Uppsala (BISU) offers a world-class British and international education for students aged 5-18 in Uppsala.
BISU is a Cambridge International School, offering the Cambridge Pathway, an educational programme for students aged 5 - 19 years, devised by the University of Cambridge and followed by many international schools throughout the world.
The Cambridge Pathway takes students on a journey through Cambridge Primary, Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level. Success in Cambridge qualifications often give students admission to the world's best universities in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and beyond. Cambridge qualifications are accepted and valued by universities around the world, including MIT, Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge.
We are looking for an outstanding a highly motivated, creative, and dynamic English teacher to join the British School in Uppsala, Sweden.
Qualifications
The successful applicant will have the following:
- A bachelor's degree in a related subject and a certified teaching qualification such as BEd/PGCE/PGDE (or equivalent).
- Exceptional subject knowledge in English.
- If you meet the above criteria, are enthusiastic about teaching and learning and have the drive and passion to get the most from our students then we would would very much welcome your application.
Important Note:
STEAM Education is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all of its students. Applicants will be required to submit a current police criminal clearance check or equivalent from their home country or current country of residence prior to appointment. More information can be found here https://steameducation.se/child-protection/
As part of the STEAM Education Group, Our STEAM Education's outstanding signature is coupled with its future-fluent programme which embeds creative design, edge robotics and digital fluencies at its core.
Through teaching, learning and innovation, students develop a mastery of multiple literacies and fluencies to support genuine world-class learning, personal growth, and future readiness. Ersättning
