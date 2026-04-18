English Teacher - Lärare i engelska
Dibber Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Sollentuna
2026-04-18
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Företagsbeskrivning:
Dibber etablerades i Sverige 2017 och bedriver idag förskolor, grundskolor, anpassade grundskolor och öppna förskolor. Dibbers huvudkontor ligger i Sollentuna, verksamhet finns i stora delar av Sverige.
Dibber i Sverige är en del av den norska friskolekoncernen Dibber som startades och ägs av två engagerade pedagoger, Randi och Hans Jacob Sundby. Den första förskolan startas 2003 i den lilla stad där Randi växt upp. Idag driver Dibber mer än 600 förskolor i nio länder över hela världen. Vi står upp för livslångt lärande och att hålla oss i framkant inom våra professioner. Vi strävar efter att bygga ett professionellt nätverk där vi lär av varandra och som kan stötta och inspirera. Oavsett vilken del av verksamheten som du arbetar inom, blir du en del av ett team som vill göra en skillnad för barn och elever, och deras framtid. Tillsammans skapar vi en inkluderande arbetsplats präglad av hjärtekultur, lärande och utveckling.
Välkommen till Dibber - med hjärta för lärande!
Arbetsbeskrivning:Join Our Team: Inspirational English Teacher for Grades 6-9 (70%)
Location: Dibber International School, Norrviken, Sollentuna
At Dibber International School, we believe in laying the foundation for lifelong learning, where students grow academically, socially, and personally. Located close to the beautiful Norrviken Lake and with easy access to Stockholm's pendeltåg, our F-9 school combines the Swedish Lgr22 curriculum with the International Baccalaureate's pedagogical approach. This gives our students a strong academic foundation together with an international outlook, preparing them to become confident and responsible global citizens.We are now looking for a passionate and committed English Teacher for Grades 6-9 (70%) to join our vibrant and forward-thinking team.About the Role
As an English teacher at Dibber International School, you will be responsible for planning, delivering, and evaluating engaging English lessons for students in Grades 6-9 on our Middle Years Programme (MYP). You will support students in reaching the curriculum goals while helping each individual develop confidence, curiosity, and a love of learning.In this role, you will:
Plan and teach English for Grades 6-9.
Support students to meet knowledge requirements and achieve their full potential.
Use digital tools and modern teaching methods to enhance learning.
Work in line with the Swedish curriculum and IB-inspired pedagogical practices.
Collaborate closely with colleagues and contribute to a positive and professional school culture.
Take part in pedagogical follow-up, student support processes, and ongoing school development together with colleagues and the Student Health Team.Qualifications
We are looking for someone who has:
A Swedish teaching license (lärarlegitimation) for English, or is currently in the process of applying for one.
Strong planning and organizational skills.
Experience using digital tools in teaching.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Personal Qualities
We believe that the right person for this role:
Sees the potential in every student and is motivated to help them succeed.
Is proactive, responsible, and contributes positively to the wider school environment.
Builds strong relationships with students, colleagues, and guardians.
Is enthusiastic, engaged, and able to inspire students through high-quality teaching.
Values collaboration and enjoys being part of an international and development-focused team.
Why Join Dibber International School?
At Dibber International School, you will become part of a warm, professional, and internationally minded school community. We offer:
A beautiful and convenient location in Sollentuna.
A dynamic international working environment.
A strong focus on both academic progress and personal development.
A school culture built on collaboration, innovation, and student-centered learning.
Opportunities for continuous professional growth and development.
Would you like to be part of a school where every student is seen, valued, and inspired to reach their full potential? Then we would love to hear from you.
For more information about us, please visit: www.dibber.se/en/skola/dibber-international-school-sollentuna Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3559-44111355". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dibber Sverige AB
(org.nr 559115-3803), https://www.dibber.se/
192 70 SOLLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Dibber International School Sollentuna Kontakt
Herr
Jeremy Brooks 0707895859 Jobbnummer
9862554