English speaking salesperson
2024-07-18
On behalf of a client, we are searching for several salespersons with different mother-tungs and language backgrounds from all over the world.
our Client is in the beverage industry and wishing help with the expansion of a high quality product.
It is a plus, not a must if you have previously worked with wines, beer, tax-free / duty free, restaurants, weddings, events, baby shower, cake baking or any other types of gatherings.
It is needed of you to be able to communicate freely through a telephone when reaching out to clients. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-30
