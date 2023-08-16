English speaking copywriter to Linköping (extra job for students)
We are looking for a student with English as his/her mother tongue who wants to work extra as a copywriter at our office in Linköping. This position is 10 hours or less per week.
About this position
We need help with various copywriting tasks in English for our product (software).
You will get a "raw" version of the text in English and then your task will be to rewrite the initial version to make it better (e.g. making the text more informative and more selling).
The content include social media posts, press releases, newsletters, websites and release notes.
About you
We are looking for a person with English as his/her mother tongue.
You shall be great at writing marketing texts, newsletters, press releases, etc.
You shall be able to quickly understand our product and what is essential for our customers.
We see it as a positive if you can do some basic image editing for social media posts, e.g. add a line of text to an image so that it looks good.
About TaxiCaller
TaxiCaller was founded in 2011 and has developed a cloud-based taxi dispatch system which has quickly reached international success and is currently used by taxi companies throughout the world. TaxiCaller's dispatch system is groundbreaking because we use the latest technology in both web solutions and smartphones.
