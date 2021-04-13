English speaking babysitter / Nanny at Östermalm - Fören Barnakademin - Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Solna
English speaking babysitter / Nanny at Östermalm
Fören Barnakademin / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Solna
2021-04-13
ABOUT US:
Barnakademin has provided families in Stockholm with quality babysitting since 2008. We offer our customers creative child care in Swedish, but we also specialize in offering bilingual babysitters.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A PERSON WHO:
Loves spending time with kids; are responsible and reliable;
Have another occupation, for example, you are a student or has another part-time job;
Creative and social;
Looking for long term commitments (min. until Dec 2021)
Speak English as a native language or close to native.
WHAT CAN WE OFFER YOU?
competitive salary. We offer a good start salary compared to our competitors;
detailed references. We make sure that each employee leaves with a written, full reference from their time with us;
close contact with us at the central office and with other babysitters;
liability and accident insurance;
fair employment terms.
NOTE. We always check your references and request a background check from the police.
ABOUT THE FAMILY
Barnakademin is helping a family with two children to find a nanny who can bring kids home from school/preschool and soend some quality time with them.
Kids: 2 kids who are 5 and 7 years old
Working hours: ca 15.30-18.30
Start: April
The position is part-time and you can choose the days that suit you best.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Fören Barnakademin
Armégatan 24,
17171 Solna
Jobbnummer
5688134
