English speaking babysitter - Gothenburg (Romelanda)
2025-10-31
The assignment
We are currently looking for one to two committed babysitters for a family in Romelanda. The babysitting is required 5 days a week, Monday to Friday, each session a minimum of 2.5 hours. We see this as a long-term relationship and wish that you stay with the family for at least 3 months and onward.
Keep in mind that when we're employing babysitters for Upgrades, we request an extract from the criminal records registry.
Please note that the family is located in Romelanda. It is a requirement that you check the location and ensure you are within easy driving distance. Driver 's license is to recommend.
Your profile
Responsible with excellent safety awareness
Dedicated, flexible and genuine interest in childcare and pedagogy
Requirements
Full proficiency in the English language
Full clean driver's license
Upgrades
Upgrades offers tailored language lessons, language camps and language-focused childcare. Visit our website to learn more: www.upgrades.se
