English speaking Account Manager to Linköping

About this position
TaxiCaller is looking to expand our sales them with an Account Mangager who will primarily work with our leads and customers in North America.
TaxiCaller has a strong inbound strategy, and you will mostly work with assigned qualified leads.
A lead is a taxi company (or other kinds of transportation companies) who is looking to upgrade their dispatch system.
You will work with the full sales cycle from first demo to a closed deal. After the deal is closed you as an account manager will work together with our excellent support team to make sure we keep our great customer retention.
The sales will mainly be done via web meetings and phone, so travelling will not be required for this position.
It is a very developing job in an international environment where you will interact with a lot of people every day.
About you
We are looking for a person who has excellent skills in closing sales.
• You should have a proven track record with a couple of years' experience in B2B sales.
• You need to be fluent in English with no accent.
• You need to have a good drive and be able to work independently.
• You have good analytical skills and you are pedagogical.
You don't have to be able to speak Swedish, since TaxiCaller is a true international company with colleagues and customers from all over the world.
We see it as positive if:
• You also speak a third language, e.g. French.
• You have previous experience in working with international SaaS sales.
About TaxiCaller
TaxiCaller was founded in 2011 and has developed a cloud-based taxi dispatch system with support for iPhone and Android apps which quickly reached international success and is currently used by taxi companies throughout the world. TaxiCaller's dispatch system is groundbreaking because we use the latest technology in both web solutions and smartphones. We are experiencing strong demand for our product and because of that we need to strengthen our sales department. Så ansöker du
