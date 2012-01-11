English Event staff 29/11-1/12
MEMU SVENSK MÄSSBEMANNING AB work with staff for events, congresses and trade fairs. We are participate at about 60 differents events every year.
We will be involved in a congress 29/11-1/12 (Sat-Mon) At this congress our will work with registration and scan delegeates with smartphone, hostess at lecture rooms and different tasks what is normal at international congresses. This congress will take part at Elite hotel Academia in Uppsala.
Pleaase have a look at a movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sh86v4e0gQ&feature=youtu.be
Homepage www.memu.se
We are looking for staff, who love to supply service to delegates from all over the world. You need to be professional, have a friendly presence and excellent manners. Our demands are high when it comes to social skills and capacity to work, We carefully match the staff to the right task at the congress with the right background. This will be a memory for many years for you as employee.
This is a international congress, so English will be the official language.
Please send your cv/picture to info@memu.se
with the subject "Congress staff Uppsala.".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-01
E-post: info@memu.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Congress staff Uppsala".
(org.nr 556560-6729), http://www.memu.se
Suttungs Grand 6
)
753 19 UPPSALA
9596267