Engineers within Medical Device Development
Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT IMPROVING PEOPLE'S QUALITY OF LIFE? ARE YOU ALSO ON THE LOOK-OUT FOR NEW CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES? THEN YOU SHOULD APPLY RIGHT AWAY!
We collaborate with world leading companies as well as start-ups. The more experienced and independent you become, the more you will have to work on complex and technically challenging projects. If you fit the profile and would like to try something new, we can offer you a chance to work in a company where you will have a high degree of freedom to choose your own assignment and how you are rewarded for your work. As a leading consultant company, we find the right challenge and opportunity for you which will take you to the next step and level up in your career!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
We are now looking for both junior as well as more experienced engineers within MedTech. We are offering opportunities within Quality assurance, Regulatory affairs, Product development & Project management.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Medical device experience.
Familiar with one or several of the following: ISO 13485, 14971, 60601, design control, MDR.
B.Sc. or M.Sc. within biotechnology, chemistry, product development or similar.
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO SUMMER HOLIDAYS, YOU CAN EXPECT FEEDBACK REGARDING YOUR APPLICATION IN LATE AUGUST/ BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER. HAPPY SUMMER!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alten Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7963186