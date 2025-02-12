Engineering Team Lead, CRM (Merchant Group)
2025-02-12
We are looking for an experienced Engineering Team Lead to join our Merchant Group.
In this role you will build and lead our CRM team, focusing on merchant engagement, retention and automation. This team is focused on enabling our merchant partners to efficiently manage and optimize their relationship with our platform - helping them grow, increase efficiency, and make data-driven decisions through CRM solutions.
Your Role as a Leader for the Team:
Inspire & Enable: You lead with confidence, guiding your team through technical challenges while fostering an inclusive, high-performance culture.
Technical Vision & Execution: You are driving the roadmap, and strategy for merchant CRM solutions, ensuring scalability and innovation.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: You collaborate with Product, Data, and Business teams to align technical solutions with business needs.
Mentorship & Growth: You mentor and support engineers through meaningful 1:1s, helping them set and achieve impactful goals.
Stakeholder Management: You facilitate alignment on expectations, timelines, and trade-offs-ensuring leadership and partners are aligned with your team's work.
Scaling & Innovation: You continuously seek ways to improve automation, personalization, and efficiency
This role will be located in Stockholm or Helsinki.
Our humble expectations
Leadership Experience: Proven experience leading a small engineering team, providing guidance, and fostering a high-performance culture.
CRM Expertise: Strong understanding of CRM products, including the complexities of engagement, automation, and retention solutions in high-scale environments.
Integration Knowledge: Experience working with third-party integrations, particularly Salesforce.
Technical Leadership & Communication: Ability to build shared understanding among stakeholders, align teams, and foster collaboration to deliver impactful, merchant-focused outcomes.
Decision-Making in Ambiguity: Comfortable navigating uncertainty and making high-impact decisions in dynamic environments.
Talent Development: Experience hiring, mentoring, and developing engineers while fostering a culture of learning, growth, and continuous improvement in technical excellence.
Industry Experience: Background in relevant industries such as food delivery, e-commerce, growth, or other B2B-focused solutions.
Technical Expertise: Expertise in backend engineering with Java/Kotlin, API design, microservices architecture, and cloud computing services such as AWS.
Hands-On Leadership: Lead by example-actively engaging in technical discussions and setting a high standard for quality within your team.
Next steps
The position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so make sure to apply as soon as you realize you really, really want to join us!
The compensation will be a combination of monthly pay and DoorDash RSUs. The latter makes it exceptionally easy to be excited about our company growing and doing well, as you'll own a piece of the pie. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Wolt Sverige AB
Wolt Development Sverige AB
