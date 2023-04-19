Engineering Team Lead
2023-04-19
Kindred is one of the largest online gambling companies in the world with over 30 million customers globally. The platform supports a portfolio of brands like Unibet, Maria Casino etc. We are a customer-focused and fast-paced organization. Our target is "Zero revenue from harmful gambling by 2023."
Responsibilities
Do you possess a strong agile mindset? Do you consider yourself to be a technical thought leader? Then you could be the Engineering Team Lead we're looking for!
You will be joining a team of talented developers and testers from diverse backgrounds who are passionate about what they do. You'll be responsible for driving the team's deliveries as well as improving the team's agile processes, collaborating with the Product Owners, stakeholders and other teams.
You'll have prior technical experience in delivering scalable, high-performant distributed applications. You love the idea of working with a mission-critical product with millions of end-users and zero downtime.
Being experienced in Agile and Lean development, you enjoy responsibility and care as much about developing teams agile process as developing software. Communication, coordination and team spirit are key components in getting things done.
Kindred Group believes in the growth and empowerment of our people. We promote an open and proactive culture where our developers and testers are encouraged to learn and contribute in ways outside the usual development work.
We take ownership
Ensure the team takes ownership of their components, including how they are developed, tested and delivered
Responsible for;
The stability of our components in all environments
Ensuring technical debt is addressed
Keeping components, configurations and dependencies updated to the latest version
Keeping components performant with increasing traffic in mind
The security of the components, addressing any vulnerabilities
We deliver results
Discuss, clarify and challenge requirements, giving feedback and offering alternative solutions where necessary
Ensure estimates are provided as required based on the information available
Responsible for team's planning process so that mid-term pipeline (next 3-6 months) and short-term commitments (next 3 months) are well understood and aligned with team priorities
Ensure the team commits to deadlines
Be aware of capacity and the amount of work that can be delivered at all times, informing Engineering Managers regarding future staffing needs
We are a team
Responsible for helping the team continuously improve their processes and ways of working together;
Responsible for ensuring the team works according to the Tech Process
We are in this together
Build a strong and effective partnership with the Product Owner, building relationships with stakeholders
Proactively coordinate deliveries and dependencies across teams to achieve common goals
Identify blockers or problems as soon as possible and communicate any impact on our commitments
Keep track of deadlines and deliveries, and communicate any risks clearly
Ensure the team has a positive relationship with other areas;
Keep informed about relevant changes that affects our team
Be accessible and available to anyone that needs to get in touch with us
Look for opportunities to share knowledge and best practices to other teams
Support the Engineer Managers with feedback and performance evaluations
We put the customer first
Be knowledgeable about your team's products and represent the team in different meetings and forums
Understand the customer journeys in your business area and support the PO in optimizing them
Responsible for ensuring the team addresses issues and incidents affecting our customers with urgency
Ensure the team identifies root causes of incidents and put preventative measures in place
Ensure the team has healthy monitoring and alerting in place to find issues before our customers do
We like to use-
Agile and lean values
Best development practices
Microservices, event-driven architecture and Micro Frontends
JavaScript, React and Cypress
Git, Docker
Continuous delivery
How will success be measured
The team is highly functioning, challenged and motivated
Effective communication within the team and with stakeholders
Ability to facilitate and continuously improve the team's processes. Ensure the team is aligned with Kindred Development processes, actively seek to develop and enhance the agile process used by the team
Ensuring that the team commits to work and delivers accordingly
Robustness of technical delivery, high performance under load, low number of incidents
Ability to maintain the balance between requirements and bug fixes, ensuring technical debt is addressed
Incidents are properly prioritized and addressed within the team
Gains technical as well as business domain knowledge, involves others and is willing to share and spread their knowledge
Acting in line with Kindred Group values
Regular performance reviews with your line manager
What you bring to Kindred
You will have commercial experience delivering software as an Agile Lead / Scrum Master / Team Lead in a technically complex environment
You'll have prior technical experience of Microservices, REST APIs and/or JavaScript, React and Cypress.
You've worked in a highly transactional distributed architecture and understand the core principles of microservice architecture
You'll have a passion for continual improvement, and be able to demonstrate this in previous roles.
