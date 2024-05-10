Engineering Manager- Phone System Team
2024-05-10
Join Telavox as an Engineering Manager for the Phone system team!
We are looking for an experienced Engineering Manager to lead our Phone System team. The team is responsible for building our award-winning, global Phone System product. This role requires a professional with a solid technical background, great leadership skills, business acumen, and a passion for driving technical transformations.
Here are the top qualities we value in our new Engineering Manager:
Inspirational leadership
Strategic vision and ability to drive innovation
Strong technical expertise
At Telavox, we believe in fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. As an Engineering Manager, you will play an important role in shaping the future of our Phone System, driving technical excellence, and ensuring the smooth functioning of our systems.
About the job
As an engineering manager at Telavox, you will oversee the team's day-to-day operations and lead the decision-making process, along with product and design, to achieve our ambition. Your responsibilities will include managing people, planning, optimizing processes, and ensuring the successful execution of our technical roadmap.
Our team is focused on a distributed real-time communications platform. You'll be involved in all aspects of the development lifecycle, from planning and requirements gathering to deployment and monitoring. Responsibilities include designing, developing, and ensuring the availability of core features. We operate autonomously within a broader working group responsible for hardware, networking, infrastructure, and core services.A typical day in this role involves:
Conductingstandup meetings with the team Reviewing code and providing mentorship to developers Collaborating with customers and product area management Product architecture and designing solutions for incoming tickets Pre-sales and solution designContinuously work with and improve monitoring and observability to empower the team's operational work, such as system performance, reliability, and security
At Telavox, we present an opportunity to advance our established system into the future. Our customers highly appreciate our platform, and we are committed to its continual development. Take the lead in shaping the future of telecom technology and leave a lasting mark on our industry.
About you
We welcome applicants with diverse experiences, including experience as a Team Lead, Senior, or Lead Developer, which showcases the leadership and technical skills needed for success in this role. Although not mandatory, familiarity with the Telecom industry is beneficial for grasping the unique challenges and dynamics within our field.
We'd like you to be able to lead technical transformations and modernization efforts and be proficient in: Java and/or C
MySQL and/or Cassandra
Kubernetes
You come with an empowering leadership style and are capable of motivating and guiding team members toward shared goals. You improve conventional methodologies, develop positive change, and influence it.
Great communication and collaboration abilities are key to facilitating a productive engagement with team members and stakeholders to create a culture of inclusivity, teamwork, and continuous improvement.If you're ready to lead a dynamic team in a fast-paced environment, we'd love to hear from you!
Why Telavox?
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. We offer Telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centres in one simple platform. Unlike our competitors, we own our platform and develop everything ourselves in-house.Today, we are a fast-growing and profitable company with +1.9b in revenue, +500 Telavoxers in nine countries, and +160 people working in Product and Engineering. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive, supportive culture where everyone can thrive. By joining us, you will not only contribute to our technology but also be part of a company that values work-life balance, continuous learning, and community. Plus, you will enjoy our legendary company events, personal development opportunities, and much more
Are you interested in becoming part of Telavox? Apply now!At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone.
Join Telavox, where diversity fuels innovation. Apply now to join a team committed to creating a truly inclusive workplace.
Do not miss out on this exciting opportunity to grow your career and make your mark on the future of telecom technology. Send your application our way, and let us explore what we can achieve together!
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie faraguna@telavox.com
