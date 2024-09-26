Engineering Manager with Expertise in Ruby on Rails
Role OverviewAs the Engineering Manager, you will lead and inspire a team of talented engineers, working closely with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to deliver high-quality software solutions. You will take ownership of the technical direction, ensuring best practices are followed and the team is continuously improving. A strong background in Ruby on Rails is essential, as you will be hands-on in guiding your team through complex challenges using this technology.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's Degreein Computer Science
Several years of experience in software development, specifically withRuby on Rails
Proven experience as an Engineering Manager, leading teams of software engineers
Excellent leadership and communication skills, with a passion for mentoring and developing talent.
Fluent in English
Who are you...You are a passionate and driven leader with a strong technical background, particularly in Ruby on Rails development. You thrive in environments where collaboration, innovation, and problem-solving are at the core of everything you do. As a natural leader, you inspire those around you with your ability to balance strategic vision with hands-on technical expertise.You embrace challenges with enthusiasm and see them as opportunities for growth and innovation, always striving to deliver exceptional results while fostering a positive, inclusive team culture.
As a part of EEZE...you will have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally. You will work closely with clients, using your expertise to help them achieve their goals. We offer diverse projects, a high level of responsibility, and a strong team that always supports you. With us, you'll have the chance to develop while making a real difference in our clients' businesses.
Application & SalaryJob type: Full-time & HybridLocation: StockholmSalary: Fixed salaryContact: Eeze Consulting. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible, as we will be reviewing candidates on a rolling basis. We look forward to receiving your application!
