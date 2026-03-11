Engineering Manager to Stockholm
2026-03-11
Are you a driven engineering leader with a knack for tackling challenges, encouraging teamwork, and ensuring the successful delivery of innovative and reliable solutions? We are looking for an Engineering Manager to join our Resurs Engineering team in Stockholm. In this position, you will empower two of our teams within Platform Services, Payment Platform and eID Platform.
Get an idea of the role
As an Engineering Manager at Resurs, you will combine people leadership, technical guidance, and delivery ownership to help your team succeed. You will support engineers in their professional development while ensuring the team consistently delivers high-quality products that create business value.
The focus of the role will be:
Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing engineering team by supporting individual growth, fostering a positive culture, and ensuring a safe and supportive work environment.
Ensure the team consistently delivers business value by aligning work with company priorities, monitoring progress, and owning delivery and quality across the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
Provide technical guidance while continuously improving engineering practices, team capabilities, and ways of working to balance delivery speed with high technical quality. Partner closely with Product Managers, fellow Engineering Managers, and key stakeholders to ensure alignment, clarity in priorities, and effective decision-making.
Oversee team budget and resource allocation while promoting cost awareness and efficient use of resources across initiatives.
On a personal level
You have a relevant educational background and proven experience in engineering management, with strong technical knowledge to guide and coach your team.
You are flexible, independent, and collaborative; open to sharing knowledge, structured, driven, and always focused on improving ways of working.
Strong technical background and problem-solving skills.
Knowledge and tangible experience of Agile and DevOps methodologies.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Good communication skills in English and Swedish.
Experience in building apps is considered a strong asset.
Banking domain knowledge is a strong plus.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-07
