Engineering Manager to Greenely

Are you a skilled Engineering Manager with a passion for people and technology? If so, Greenely is looking for an exceptional individual to join our team! Greenely is the energy consumer platform dedicated to helping families navigate the increasingly complex world of electricity. Our mission is to reduce your energy bill to zero, not merely by optimizing home energy usage, but by enabling you to generate virtual power. Our mission is to enable every home to play a vital role in the energy transition in Europe. The role in short:
As an Engineering Manager, you're not just leading a team of Engineers, you're shaping the future of our company. We're on a journey where you as an Engineering Manger will take a crucial role in scaling a proud and ambitious team of engineers that will build out the next chapter of Greenely.
Your Impact:
Technical Mastery: Every line of code is a step towards realising our plans, and you're the leader helping orchestrate the process. Leading and managing the technical work of your team, you'll ensure that every pixel and line of code is crafted with precision and purpose.
Problem Solving: The problems of Greenely can be hairy and can often require a creative mind to be solved. You dive deep and go far, sometimes outside your domain, to come up with smartest solution with the team. You engage the team and challenge them in their problem solving, ensuring we take the most effective path towards solution.
Continuous Improvement: We don't settle for good; we strive for exceptional. You'll cultivate a culture of productivity and efficiency, empowering our team to innovate fearlessly and deliver with unrivalled quality. Metrics and best practices aren't just tools; they're the building blocks of excellence. Guided by Management, you'll set ambitious goals, challenge the roadmap and craft development plans for our team members. You follow up with team members and make sure they're on top of their work and the.
Accountability: You take ownership of your area in all aspects of identifying potential issues and needs of improvement in the code base. In the everyday work you drive problem solving and solution work with great effectiveness and follow through until the work is done.
Administration Support: Behind every great team is a manager who handles the nitty-gritty. From onboarding new talent to navigating the complexities of HR, you'll be the backbone of our operations, ensuring everything runs smoothly.
Required Skills:
We value collaboration and diverse projects, so we're looking for someone who is:
• Extensive experience in backend development using Python
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with the ability to think critically and propose innovative solutions
• Proven track record of delivering high-quality work
• Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams and facilitating group discussions
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• Familiarity with API or web frameworks such as Flask or Django
• Strong understanding of software development best practices and design patterns
• Knowledge of cloud services, e.g. AWS
• Knowledge of handling time-series data, Docker and IoT we see as a bonus
What we can offer you :
Flexibility: Enjoy the flexibility of working remotely two days a week while collaborating in our vibrant Stockholm office for the rest, conveniently located in the heart of Stockholm at Vasagatan 40.
Growth: Elevate your career with opportunities for skill development, challenging projects, and advancement within our forward-thinking organization.
Influence and Impact: Your voice matters. Shape the future of energy by contributing your ideas, expertise, and playing a key role in decision-making.
Innovative Environment: Thrive in an ever-changing industry, working on cutting-edge projects and staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic and pioneering work atmosphere.
About Greenely
Greenely is on a mission to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. As a digital energy provider, we help people reduce their electricity costs by optimizing their home and car's electricity usage with our smart app. Supported by Nordic venture capital companies, we aim to enable households worldwide to connect, control, and optimize their energy usage. We believe that the best electricity is the one that is never used - a win-win for both wallets and the environment!
WE ARE bold and push the limit.
WE BELIEVE THAT fast is better than slow.
WE think like owners.
