Engineering Manager Software Stockholm

WHAT IS AXIS?
At Axis our employees are innovative, dedicated, and energetic and that's just the beginning. Our employees are the driving force of the company and seek to move it forward towards the goal of being number one in our industry. As the global market leader in network video, Axis is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network products based on an open platform - delivering high value to its customers.
We are now looking for an Engineering Manager within software to our new R&D Office in Stockholm! You and your team will be part of the Multichannel Products department with focus on development of new network video products.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Our product development team within the Multichannel Products department is fully committed to development of new state of the art network video products. As Engineering Manager for our team in Stockholm, you will lead a team working with product development ranging all the way from idea, through conceptual design, execution phase, industrialization and finally handover to volume production.
Your team will include software engineers and will work in close collaboration with a range of competence areas such as quality assurance, industrial design, production tests, industrialization, and regulatory approvals.
Your main tasks and responsibilities will be to:
*
nurture a culture of openness, trust, freedom, responsibility, quality, and pride in what we do and how we act
*
together with the team, be responsible for developing Multichannel Products from idea to production
*
constantly grow and develop your team with competence and capability, always ensuring possibility for people to develop their skills, experiences, and careers
*
working with product managers, project leaders and other internal and external stakeholders on priorities, expectations, and requirements
*
engage with the leadership team to set and execute on the strategic direction of the department
YOUR QUALIFICATIONS
We are looking for a driven, honest, and open-minded candidate with extensive leadership experience from product development. We believe you have experience in software and it is considered an extra plus if your experience involves a mix of electronics and mechanics as well.
We believe you have an educational background in engineering, preferably with a master's degree in in relevant subjects, e.g. Computer Science, and solid experience within product development.
As a manager in our new office, you need to be flexible and able handle unclear situations. We expect you to take responsibility for creating clarity for your team and facilitate the necessary steps towards creating a well-functioning site. We want you to think long term and be a visionary for the development of the new Stockholm-site.
The role as Engineering Manager is collaborative and requires the ability to interact with many persons inside and outside the organization. Apart from the above, we believe the position requires excellent social skills enabling a good team spirit.
You communicate easily in both Swedish and English, verbally and written.
THE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT TEAMS
The Multichannel Products department is part of the Extended Video Products organization within R&D. The department is focusing on development of new video products from idea to mass production. The typical team member has a master's degree in engineering and works in roles such as software engineer, electronics engineer, mechanical engineer, technical lead, imaging engineer, project manager or line manager. Other crucial members in our product development projects are industrial lead, production test engineer, sourcing engineer and quality engineer.
Our goal is to run highly efficient product development projects and to deliver high quality products to the market to strengthen Axis' market leading position.
WHAT AXIS CAN DO FOR YOU
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building the new R&D office in Stockholm. On the one hand having the advantages of being a small and fleet-footed site while at the same time being part of an exciting, successful organization that is already the world leader in network video. As an Engineering Manager you will have a great chance for development in an organization that values creativity and promotes individual growth. We welcome your application and look forward to the possibility of you joining us!
READY TO ACT?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Would you like to grow with us?
