Engineering Manager People Leadership
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2026-06-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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Engineering Manager - People Leader
The opportunity
Do you want to help lead the way toward a sustainable future?
Energy is the backbone of modern society, and Hitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification. We deliver power grid technologies that supply electricity to more than three billion people worldwide every day.
We are now looking for a leader for our team within station control and cybersecurity in Ludvika. This role offers a key opportunity to lead people, technology, and development at the forefront of the HVDC domain.
As manager of our dedicated engineering team, you will play an important role in shaping the next generation of HVDC control systems. The team consists of experienced specialists from around the world, working with design, implementation, and upgrades of critical control and monitoring solutions for global projects.
We believe in a present, trustworthy, and relationship‐oriented leadership style, where clarity, active listening, and open dialogue form the foundation for both performance and well‐being. Leadership is crucial to us, not just on a human and technical level, but from a business perspective as well.
We value potential and mindset as highly as formal experience, and we welcome leaders who want to grow with us in a dynamic and international environment. We look forward to welcoming you to our team.
How you will make an impact
Take operational leadership responsibility and drive the development of the team and the business
Support, coach, and develop employees to ensure well‐being, engagement, and long‐term competence
Ensure deliveries meet requirements for time, quality, and cost
Drive continuous improvement and change initiatives to meet future business and technology needs
Recruit and build a strong team to support continued growth
Live the Hitachi Energy values in everyday work and actively foster a culture of innovation and collaboration
Your background
A strong passion for both people and technology
A confident and clear leadership style, with strong self‐leadership and decision‐making ability
An engaged, solution‐oriented, and structured personality
Experience in leading and developing teams in a changing and international environment
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
Experience within power systems, transmission systems, system integration, IT security, or critical infrastructure is considered an advantage
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Occupational health services and wellness allowance
Excellent career opportunities within Hitachi Energy in Sweden and globally
Training and courses that support personal and professional development
A diverse company with over 70 nationalities represented in the Swedish organization
Additional parental leave compensation
Benefits portal with over a thousand perks and discounts
More about us
Ready for a new challenge? We look forward to receiving your application. Applications are reviewed continuously, so apply today.
Hiring Manager Perilla Kilström, pernilla.kilstrom@hitachienergy.com
, can answer questions about the position.
Union representatives –
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86
Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43
Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85
Other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Pär Lyckbring, par.lyckbring@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9983650