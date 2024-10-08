Engineering Manager Infotainment System Platform
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Everything we do starts with people.
Our human-centric focus is what makes us different from all other car companies, and it's at the heart of everything we create. If you want to join us in our mission to make people's lives less complicated, we offer you a chance to grow together with talented people who want to make a true difference.
Who we are
The Infotainment department deliver in-house developed software for Infotainment systems for Volvo Cars. We are part of the Connected Experience Unit within Volvo Cars Engineering.
Our mission is to provide a state-of-the-art infotainment system based on Android and Google Automotive Services with frequent deliveries to keep us in the leading position.
What you will do
As Engineering Manager you have the overall responsibility of your teams, including securing the right competence and spirit to enabling your teams to effectively deliver with quality.
The Infotainment Platform teams have three main areas of responsibility System Power Moding, System Performance and Cyber Security.
You will be a member of the department management team of Infotainment and report Head of Infotainment.
Main responsibilities
Your main responsibilities as Engineering Manager includes for example, securing right competence and talent and build efficient teams. You are responsible for your teams' ways of working including quality assurance and the teams' deliveries. Together with your product owner and tech lead you execute the technical direction of your area. You are responsible for the performance management of your direct reports. You are an active member of the Infotainment Leadership team.
Who are you?
To thrive in this position, we believe that you have a deep hands-on experience of embedded software development. Maybe you are a senior developer or software architect that want to take the next step to become Engineering Manager role. You have strong leadership skills, communicate with ease and have a great interest in people. You truly enjoy teamwork and collaboration.
We think you have 5+ years of relevant work experience, preferably as an Engineering Manager or as senior software developer/architect within embedded software development context and hold a BSc/MSc degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience. You master the English language both spoken and in writing with ease. Continuous focus on business and customer value comes natural to you.
We consider it meritorious if you have documented experience of software development in the automobile industry and/or knowledge of Volvo Cars development process in general as well as the electrical development process.
We at Volvo Cars value leaders that are inclusive, communicative, team oriented, customer focused. We are looking for a result driven leader that finds new and better ways. As a leader you are comfortable leading and coaching others to reach high set targets. You are strongly self-motivated and are curious and continuously searching for new knowledge. When a problem arises, you have a hands-on approach as you believe in learn by doing.
