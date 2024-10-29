Engineering Manager Electro-Mechanical Engineering
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. Join our team!
"We can offer a stimulating and dynamic environment in a global context where you will be working at the forefront of the industry. You will be leading a team of electromechanical engineers in delivering high-quality and cost-effective engineering solutions to our global customers. You will also be part of an experienced Engineering management team" - Dodona Lenkeit, Engineering Manager.
How you 'll make an impact
Leading, developing and motivating your team of between 12-15 people
Support team's performance to ensure the deliverables are met on time, as per the set contract, safety, and quality requirements.
Together with your colleagues, drive improvements and change, both within Electro-Mechanical engineering and cross functional to meet strategy and future business needs.
Closely collaborate with your colleagues within the Electro-Mechanical management team and within Power Quality to support the project teams.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Relevant degree in engineering, e.g., in in Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical engineering, Plant design or equivalent within Electrical Power.
Experience in leadership roles, e.g., line management, project management or similar.
Background working working in Power Systems, Power quality, Power Grid Solution, Power transmission (HVDC) or Substations.
As a person you are a team player, solution-oriented, organized, and responsive with a strong drive and focus on delivering in time and with quality.
You are confident, both on a personal level and in your leadership. You facilitate teamwork and communicate clearly at all levels.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required, Swedish is preferable.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today! Recruiting Manager Dodona Lenkeit, +46 107-38 08 86, dodona.lenkeit1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
